Crystal Group Announces Innovation Scholarship Program for 2019

HIAWATHA, Iowa, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal Group Inc., a leading designer/manufacturer of rugged computer and electronic hardware, is now accepting applications for its Innovation Scholarship program today through March 25, 2019. The Crystal Group Innovation Scholarship is awarded annually to two deserving full-time students pursuing an undergraduate degree in Business, Engineering, or related majors and who demonstrate exceptional academic achievements and innovative spirit. Each scholarship winner receives a one-time scholarship of $1,000 payable directly to the institution in which they are enrolled.

"We are proud to award these scholarships that support the exceptional young men and women who will serve as our future leaders," said Scott Kongable, president of Crystal Group. "It is our hope that this scholarship program continues to reflect the commitment Crystal Group has to advancing the quality of innovation in professional careers, as well as the communities being served."

To qualify for the scholarship applicants must be enrolled full-time at an accredited college or university in the United States during the fall semester of the 2019-2020 academic year. Completed Innovation Scholarship applications must be postmarked no later than March 25, 2019. Winners will be notified and announced the week of April 22, 2019.

Innovation Scholarship Key 2019 Dates

2/20/2019: Application period begins

3/25/2019: Application deadline

4/22/2019: Two winners announced the week of 4/22. All applicants will be notified as to the status of their application.

Innovation Scholarship applications are available online now. Visit our website to learn how you can apply.

About Crystal Group, Inc.

Crystal Group, Inc., a technology leader in rugged computer hardware, specializes in the design and manufacture of custom and commercial rugged servers, embedded computing, networking devices, displays, power supplies, and data storage for high reliability in harsh environments. An employee-owned small business founded in 1987, Crystal Group provides the defense, government and industrial markets with in-house customization, engineering, integration, configuration management, product lifecycle planning, warranty, and support services.

Crystal Group products meet or exceed IEEE, IEC, and military standards, including MIL-STD-810, 167-1, 461, and MIL-S-901; are backed by an industry-leading, 5-plus-year warranty with in-house support; and are manufactured in the company's Hiawatha, Iowa, USA, facility certified to ISO 9001:2015/AS9100D quality management standards. crystalrugged.com

