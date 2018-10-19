Crystal Group at TechNet Asia Pacific Showcasing PASS™ Rugged Cybersecurity Solution to Safeguard Military Computer Systems

HIAWATHA, Iowa, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal Group, Inc., a leading designer/manufacturer of rugged computer and electronic hardware, will be exhibiting its recently introduced cybersecurity protection for critical data-at-rest systems called Crystal Group PASS™ – Platform Agnostic Security Solutions from November 13 -15 at TechNet Asia-Pacific 2018, Hilton Hawaiian Village, Honolulu, Hawaii, booth 517. PASS is designed to enhance cybersecurity protection for critical data-at-rest systems utilizing rugged computers, servers, switches, and data storage systems.

Crystal Group PASS includes the world's first rugged FIPS 140-2 compliant data-at-rest storage devices with exclusively conformal-coated Seagate 2.5-inch, dual-port SAS drives compatible with any Crystal Group server, workstation, and JBOD or RAID storage system. Crystal Group rugged switches include NIAP-certified, IP-security modules for network encryption.

All Crystal Group products are manufactured in the company's vertically integrated, NIST compliant, AS9100D certified, U.S.-based facilities. To prevent security vulnerabilities, components are traced from procurement through production processes to the delivery of the final warrantied product. Crystal Group servers support Trusted Platform Module technologies with key management capability ensuring secure BOOT, as well as chassis intrusion alarms and tamper evident packaging.

"Our proactive approach to cybersecurity provides customers with confidence that our rugged computer solutions meet tough MIL-SPEC environment standards while operating securely against possible threats," said Scott Kongable, President of Crystal Group. "Commanders making cyber-centric decisions need trusted solutions, and having our rugged products designed with the latest cybersecurity safeguards gives our customers an important advantage and ultimately mission assurance."

Crystal Group has a proven track record and reputation for providing quality products, services, and support, with its rugged hardware deployed on more than 500 military programs.

TechNet Asia Pacific 2018

TechNet Asia Pacific attendees and fellow exhibitors are encouraged to stop by Crystal Group's booth 517 to learn more about PASS and rugged computer solutions. The company's array of rugged solutions will be on display including:

RS1.533S18G Rugged 1.5U Server is rack-mounted, with an all-aluminum chassis featuring internal cross-braces and stabilized components to withstand intense shock and vibration. It's an immediate drop-in replacement for currently fielded systems

RS1104 FORCE™ (Fully Optimized Rugged Computer Equipment) 1U Rugged Server is a high-bandwidth, low-latency, high-performance computing (HPC) system optimized for size, weight, power, and cost (SWaP-C)

RS114PS18 1U Rugged Carbon Fiber Server delivers high end computing performance in a carbon fiber chassis that offers leading edge Intel® Sandy Bridge , Ivy Bridge , or Haswell options

, , or Haswell options RCS7450 Rugged Network Switch is available with 24 or 48 copper ports or with 48 port fiber SFP connectors. The rugged switch combines enterprise-class functionality and MIL-SPEC environmental performance to provide reliable, high-throughput connectivity and data handling

RE1014 Rugged Embedded Computer has an all-aluminum construction and is based on power dual and Quad Core i7® CPU options. The unit is fanless and is passively cooled through heatpipe technology with no moving components.

RE1312 Rugged Embedded Computer features a compact carbon fiber composition construction for low SWaP and powerful Dual or Quad Core i7 CPU options or 6 core Xeon D.

About Crystal Group, Inc.

Crystal Group, Inc., a technology leader in rugged computer hardware, specializes in the design and manufacture of custom and commercial rugged servers, embedded computing, networking devices, displays, power supplies, and data storage for high reliability in harsh environments. An employee-owned small business founded in 1987, Crystal Group provides the defense, government and industrial markets with in-house customization, engineering, integration, configuration management, product lifecycle planning, warranty, and support services.

Crystal Group products meet or exceed IEEE, IEC, and military standards, including MIL-STD-810, 167-1, 461, and MIL-S-901; are backed by an industry-leading, 5-plus-year warranty with in-house support; and are manufactured in the company's Hiawatha, Iowa, USA, facility certified to ISO 9001:2015/AS9100D quality management standards.

crystalrugged.com

© 2018 Crystal Group, Inc. All rights reserved. All marks are property of their respective owners. Design and specifications are subject to change.

SOURCE Crystal Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://crystalrugged.com

