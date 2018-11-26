Crystal Group Rugged Computers for Utilities and Defense at Four Diverse Trade Shows in February

HIAWATHA, Iowa, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal Group, Inc., a leading designer/manufacturer of rugged computer and electronic hardware, will be presenting its field-tested solutions for defense and commercial/industrial applications at four major industry trade shows in February. The company will exhibit at DistribuTECH, SO/LIC Symposium and Expo, AFCEA West, and Embedded World.

"Demonstrations at these trade shows will highlight Crystal Group's unique ability to solve environmental and reliability compute challenges for diverse customer groups. Both military and commercial/industrial applications that are mobile on land, at sea, or airborne face the same environmental threats of extreme temperatures, EMI, vibration, moisture, and dust – where office-grade equipment would fail . With lives on the line in most of these cases, computer hardware must be rugged, reliable and robust. Our solutions address these needs for industry and military alike," said Robert Haag, vice president of sales and marketing for Crystal Group.

Fueled by tremendous customer demand, the company now operates and manufactures in a new state-of-the-art facility in Hiawatha, Iowa. With over 111,500 square feet, the NIST compliant, AS9100D certified U.S. facility ensures the highest level of security and strict supply chain management.

At the trade shows, Crystal Group product experts will discuss how the company's portfolio of rugged servers, switches, and embedded computers meet demanding compute requirements along with advanced cyberprotection to the toughest environments, from battlefield to power substations.

About the Events

DistribuTECH Conference & Exhibition: Feb. 5 – 7 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Halls F-J, Booth 11721. DistribuTECH brings industry thought-leaders from all over the world opportunities to network, share knowledge and problem solve with worldwide utilities and product and service providers. distributech.com

– 7 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Halls F-J, Booth 11721. DistribuTECH brings industry thought-leaders from all over the world opportunities to network, share knowledge and problem solve with worldwide utilities and product and service providers. distributech.com SO/LIC Symposium & Exhibition: Feb. 5 – 7 at the Hyatt Regency Crystal City, Arlington, VA , Booth 326. The 30th annual SO/LIC (Special Operations/Low-Intensity Conflict) focuses on that entire, singular SOCOM (Special Operations Command) enterprise. This conference engages industry and government to meet the needs of U.S. Special Operations and to interface with interagency operations to achieve national military and security strategic objectives. ndia.org

– 7 at the Hyatt Regency Crystal City, , Booth 326. The 30th annual SO/LIC (Special Operations/Low-Intensity Conflict) focuses on that entire, singular SOCOM (Special Operations Command) enterprise. This conference engages industry and government to meet the needs of U.S. Special Operations and to interface with interagency operations to achieve national military and security strategic objectives. ndia.org AFCEA West: Feb. 13 – 15, San Diego Convention Center, San Diego, CA , Booth 1635. AFCEA West is the premier naval conference and exposition on the West Coast, bringing military and industry leaders together, enabling senior military and government officials to gain valuable feedback directly from sea service warfighters. westconference.org

– 15, Convention Center, , Booth 1635. AFCEA West is the premier naval conference and exposition on the West Coast, bringing military and industry leaders together, enabling senior military and government officials to gain valuable feedback directly from sea service warfighters. westconference.org Embedded World: Feb. 26 – 28, Exhibition Centre, Nuremberg, Germany , Booth: 3-102. Be it security for electronic systems, distributed intelligence, the Internet of Things or e-mobility and energy efficiency, the embedded world trade fair offers the experience of the whole world of embedded systems. embedded-world.de/en

About Crystal Group, Inc.

Crystal Group, Inc., a technology leader in rugged computer hardware, specializes in the design and manufacture of custom and commercial rugged servers, embedded computing, networking devices, displays, power supplies, and data storage for high reliability in harsh environments. An employee-owned small business founded in 1987, Crystal Group provides the defense, government and industrial markets with in-house customization, engineering, integration, configuration management, product lifecycle planning, warranty, and support services.

Crystal Group products meet or exceed IEEE, IEC, and military standards, including MIL-STD-810, 167-1, 461, and MIL-S-901; are backed by an industry-leading, 5-plus-year warranty with in-house support; and are manufactured in the company's Hiawatha, Iowa, USA, facility certified to ISO 9001:2015/AS9100D quality management standards. crystalrugged.com

© 2019 Crystal Group, Inc. All rights reserved. All marks are property of their respective owners. Design and specifications are subject to change.

SOURCE Crystal Group, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.crystalrugged.com

