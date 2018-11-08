Crystal Group Shows Revolutionary Sensor Fusion Hardware at AUSA Army Autonomy & AI Symposium

HIAWATHA, Iowa, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal Group, Inc., a leading designer/manufacturer of rugged computer and electronic hardware, will showcase its field-tested autonomous and network solutions at the AUSA Army Autonomy & Artificial Intelligence (AI) Symposium & Expo, Cobo Center, Detroit, Michigan, booth 301.

Taking place from November 28 – 29, the symposium explores solutions to leverage autonomy the U.S. Army seeks to modernize, sustain the force in all domains, and to win on any battlefield with the least possible risk to soldiers.

"We work closely with the Army and its contractors to develop the highest performing, most reliable rugged computer and network hardware for the tactical edge. This collaboration has resulted in deployment of our solutions on over 500 military programs, including IBCS, Prophet Enhanced System, EMARSS, WIN-T, and more," said Robert Haag, Crystal Group vice president of sales and marketing. "Our latest autonomous solution provides field tested operational advantages to the warfighter in real time. This rugged server has been meticulously engineered to process massive amounts of data with unprecedented power and thermal management; reducing soldier risk, and providing cybersecurity protection for critical systems."

Crystal Group products are manufactured in the company's vertically integrated, NIST compliant, AS9100D certified, U.S. facility. To prevent security vulnerabilities, components are traced from procurement through production processes, to the delivery of the final warrantied product.

AUSA Army Autonomy & Artificial Intelligence Symposium & Expo 2018

Crystal Group will showcase the following rugged solutions at booth #301 on the exhibition floor of Cobo Center in Detroit:

RACE0161 AV/Unmanned Driving Solution is a high-performance, rugged embedded autonomous vehicle computer that harnesses modern commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) components stabilized in a rugged, compact enclosure to streamline and speed the development and deployment of safe, robust, and reliable autonomous and unmanned vehicles and systems.

RS114PS18 is a 1U Rugged Carbon Fiber Server that delivers high end computing performance in a carbon fiber chassis and offers leading edge Intel® Sandy Bridge , Ivy Bridge , or Haswell options

, , or Haswell options RE1312 is a Rugged Embedded Computer features a compact carbon fiber composition construction for low SWaP and powerful Dual or Quad Core i7 CPU options or 6 core Xeon D.

About Crystal Group, Inc.

Crystal Group, Inc., a technology leader in rugged computer hardware, specializes in the design and manufacture of custom and commercial rugged servers, embedded computing, networking devices, displays, power supplies, and data storage for high reliability in harsh environments. An employee-owned small business founded in 1987, Crystal Group provides the defense, government and industrial markets with in-house customization, engineering, integration, configuration management, product lifecycle planning, warranty, and support services.

Crystal Group products meet or exceed IEEE, IEC, and military standards, including MIL-STD-810, 167-1, 461, and MIL-S-901; are backed by an industry-leading, 5-plus-year warranty with in-house support; and are manufactured in the company's Hiawatha, Iowa, USA, facility certified to ISO 9001:2015/AS9100D quality management standards. crystalrugged.com.

