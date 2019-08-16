Crystal Group Takes Complexity Out of Data Security with Innovative Military-Grade NAS Capabilities

HIAWATHA, Iowa, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal Group, Inc., a leading designer and manufacturer of rugged computer and electronic hardware, announced today the availability of its latest Network Attached Storage (NAS) solution to ensure hardware-level protection of data classified as top secret and below. The versatile and easily-deployable system withstands the dynamic environments of multi-domain battlefields and expands cybersecurity to the tactical edge. The rugged and secure high-performance storage system will debut at DoDIIS in Crystal Group's booth #749.

This multipurpose storage solution provides FIPS 140-2 certified data encryption with near-zero latency, instant data destruction and integrated key management. Addressing these critical needs along with strict U.S. Department of Defense quality and security requirements with a turnkey, scalable NAS system reinforces Crystal Group's proven track record for delivering reliable data handling and security at the edge.

"With a secure, rugged NAS solution that dependably operates in all conditions and is optimized to process and store data at near-zero latency, our customers gain a tactical advantage and confidence that mission-critical data is protected," said Jim Shaw, executive vice president of Engineering at Crystal Group.

Meeting MIL-SPEC environmental performance and NIST compliance, this system is ideal for a myriad of defense applications in any domain. The low SWaP solution is comprised of the Crystal Group's FORCE™ rugged storage server, RCS7450 network switch, small form factor rugged embedded computer and 19" rugged display integrated in a rugged transit case for mobile and tactical environments.

Key features include:

CSfC elements with IPsec and AES256 encryption

FIPS 140-2 certified data encryption and key management

Near-zero latency and end-to-end encryption capabilities, providing secure, real-time data processing critical to threat response

Chassis intrusion detection with options for instant data destruction and key recovery

Tamper evident security coatings

Data-in-transit and data-at-rest protection with network access control and support for multi-tenant networks

Crystal Group FORCETM rugged servers are designed for tactical military deployments in volatile environments. This high-reliability system includes Intel® Xeon® Cascade Lake scalable processors and can be configured with up to 12 different modules that offer high-speed communication, expanded storage capacity, audio and enhanced security to meet your specific operating needs.

The Crystal Group RCS7450 switch supports up to 48 copper or fiber ports, uses open standard protocols and offers advanced stacking capabilities. The system can be configured with an IPsec module to enable end-to-end encryption tunnels from the edge to the core.

Crystal Group will be showcasing it's latest NAS solution on August 18-21, 2019 at the Department of Defense Intelligence Information System (DoDIIS) Worldwide Conference in Tampa, FL in booth #749.

About Crystal Group, Inc.

Crystal Group, Inc., a technology leader in rugged computer hardware, specializes in the design and manufacture of custom and commercial rugged servers, embedded computing, networking devices, displays, power supplies and data storage for high reliability in harsh environments. An employee-owned small business founded in 1987, Crystal Group provides the defense, government and industrial markets with in-house customization, engineering, integration, configuration management, product lifecycle planning, warranty and support services.

Crystal Group products meet or exceed IEEE, IEC and military standards, including MIL-STD-810, 167-1, 461 and MIL-S-901, are backed by an industry-leading, 5-plus-year warranty with in-house support and are manufactured in the company's Hiawatha, Iowa, USA, facility certified to AS9100D quality management standards.

crystalrugged.com

