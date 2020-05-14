Crystal Plaza Shares the Love with First Responders in Livingston and Millburn-Short Hills

"Growing up in the catering business, I know the power of food, the food is love impact. I wanted our First Responders to know we were thinking about them and can't thank them enough for putting our community's safety before their own," Max Janoff explained.

To donate food and supplies to our local First Responders or join with others in the community to support their work, please contact:

Livingston Fire Dept. 973-992-2373 (8:00 -4:00)

Livingston Police Dept. 973-992-3000 ext.3199 (Captain Drum) or ext.3218 (Detective Drucks)

Livingston Town Hall 973-5000; hit # and dial ext. 5306

Millburn Police 973-564-7001

Millburn Fire Dept. 973-564-7035 (ask for Chief Echavarria)

Millburn/Short Hills Volunteer First Aid Squad 973-379-1212

