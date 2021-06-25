Crystalized Your Style with the Metaphysical Gemstone Healing Powers of Swimspiration Swimwear

LOS ANGELAS, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Good feeling gemstone vibes on Swimspiration high-quality sustainable resort and swimwear styles have modern bathing beauties of all ages from around the globe, look and feel their best in trendy retro-inspired one, two-piece, or dare-to-bare bikinis.

"Our eco-friendly bikini and one-piece swimwear, and resort wear collections combine fashion with gemstones at the end of the ties that purposefully match each collection," said Swimspiration designer Imel Gray. "The metaphysical healing powers of gemstones have been known for thousands of years."

The swimwear appeals to a distinct customer, who cares about quality and craftsmanship in a sustainable and high-quality brand. Women concerned about the environment will be pleased to know that no plastic materials are used in packaging unless requested by a customer. You can't go wrong choosing a style from the very chic Pardon My French collection. The design combines European elegance and retro timeless classical fashion swimwear looks inspired by the golden age of Hollywood glamour. It's great for modest beachgoers who want additional coverage and trendy fashionistas who want to highlight their natural beauty.

When a gemstone sparkle from one of the swimsuits, it reminds the wearer that she is a unique, special, and beautiful human being.

This collection utilizes the mystical properties of black spinel, moonstone, pearls to create balance, harmony, healing, and resolution in your life.

"When wearing the Pardon my French collection, you are bound to make a splash at any fancy soiree and be the envy of all those around," Gray says.

The Bendita collection, comprised of soft taupe silhouettes is the perfect color for all skin tones and features multiple stones that generate positive energy. Each suit includes authentic Aqua Chalecedony which allows you to conquer your fears and find your sense of purpose; Moonstone to open up the door for new beginnings, and Pearls to guide you toward inner peace.

Other styles include the red-hot Mistress of Turquoise collection which is imbued with the metaphysical properties of turquoise and smokey quartz. These stones bring emotional calm, relieve stress, and promote positive thoughts and assist creative problem-solving.

The Lady Malachite collection is created from a gorgeous green malachite print. It features the healing vibrations of red coral to provide strength, willpower, and the motivation to reach our goals as well as amazonite known as the "gambler's stone," encouraging good luck and fortune.

All swimsuits from Swimpiration swimwear are chic and sophisticated, making it an easy transition from the beach to the bar, so you can keep the party going from day to night.

After a day of fun out in the sun, the swimsuits can be effortlessly layered with a Venus Blouse or Luna Dress from the resort wear collection to grace a scenic spot for an afternoon aperitif – with no outfit change necessary.

"These are great crossover pieces and perfect for the active woman who is always on the move," she says.

Swimspiration timeless high-quality silhouettes are also made in the U.S. using high-quality Econyl® Lycra from Italy. The sustainable techno-fabric is manufactured from recycled nylon and offers excellent support. It stretches easily while being soft and breathable.

The fabric's unique properties follow the curves of your body beautifully while helping to resolve fashion waste in an eco-friendly manner. The fabric is a fine mix of compression and comfort. It's also twice as resistant to chlorine and sun-tanning creams and oils as other fabrics.

"I fell in love with the idea of placing gems on the end of the bikini strings after gaining an understanding of gems and their life-affirming energy obtained from Mother Earth. I hope you feel inspired while wearing my creations," said Gray.

You can see the entire line-up of Swimspiration styles on the company's website. For further information or to schedule an interview, contact Cece Feinberg at [email protected] or (212) 939-7265.

