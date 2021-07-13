CS Energy Named One of New Jersey's Best Places to Work by NJBIZ for Second Consecutive Year

EDISON, N.J., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CS Energy, a leading integrated energy firm that designs and builds optimized projects in the solar, storage, and emerging energy industries, has been named one of NJBIZ's Best Places to Work in New Jersey in 2021. This is the second consecutive year that CS Energy has received this recognition in the Medium Companies category (50 – 249 employees) by NJBIZ, New Jersey's leading business journal.

CS Energy's strong focus on safety, team-building events and workplace flexibility contributed to positive employee feedback and NJBIZ's recognition of the firm as one of New Jersey's Best Places to Work in 2021 for a second year in a row.

The program conducted confidential employee surveys in order to determine the award winners. CS Energy's staff rated and described a range of factors that led to the company's placement on the list, including allowing flexible work schedules, offering parental leave for both women and men and providing paid time off for volunteer work. Respondents also highlighted the company's numerous team-building events that CS Energy regularly sponsors, such as baseball games and golf tournaments. Additionally, staff mentioned enjoying CS Energy's Women in Renewable Energy (CS Energy WiRE) group that was launched in the spring of 2020, which provides female staff members with mentoring and support in an empowering work environment. CS Energy's core focus on safety also contributed to employee satisfaction, as the company provides safety incentives and includes a full day of safety training during the weeklong employee onboarding process.

"We're very pleased to have received this award for a second year in a row," shared Diana Palazzi Mery, Executive Vice President of Accounting & Finance and one of CS Energy WiRE's founding members. "This award came as a direct result of our employee's positive feedback, and knowing that our employees feel that CS Energy is a great place to work makes all of the effort we placed into our initiatives and programs worthwhile."

Recognition as one of New Jersey's Best Places to Work comes at a time of strategic growth for CS Energy. Despite the global pandemic, the company expanded its team by 22 percent and completed its best year on record in 2020, and plans to continue its growth in 2021 and the years to come. CS Energy has been onboarding new employees throughout 2021 and is currently hiring in several fields, ranging from project management to engineering to field operations: https://www.csenergy.com/careers/.

In addition to being named a top place to work by NJBIZ for two consecutive years, CS Energy has received further recognition of its employee programs, such as the Governor's Safety Award, which the firm received for its significant achievement in the prevention of occupational injuries in the Governor's Occupational Safety and Health Awards Program. The specific rankings within NJBIZ's 2021 list of New Jersey's Best Places to Work will be announced on September 9, 2021. For more information, visit https://njbiz.com/new-jerseys-best-places-to-work-2021/.

CS Energy

CS Energy is an industry-leading engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) energy firm that designs and builds optimized projects in solar, energy storage, and emerging energy industries. CS Energy's attention to detail, flawless execution and highly talented workforce has enabled the company to successfully design and install over 1.4 GW of solar projects across the United States. CS Energy leverages strong relationships with solar developers, IPPs, utilities, off-takers, suppliers, and landowners to help our customers streamline the project development process, lower project costs, and create value for all stakeholders. Owned by American Securities, a leading US private equity firm, CS Energy has an experienced and committed management team and the financial resources required to continue expanding its solar and energy storage business as a trusted and long-term partner.

