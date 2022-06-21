CS Energy Secures Large-Scale Solar Portfolio in New York

NYSERDA awards national EPC leader three utility-scale PV projects totaling 365 MW DC

EDISON, N.J. , June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CS Energy — a leading integrated energy firm that designs and builds optimized projects in the solar, storage, and emerging energy industries — announced it has been awarded three utility-scale solar projects from the New York State Energy Research and Development Agency (NYSERDA) under its fifth annual Renewable Energy Standard request for proposals. As proposed, and once operational, these projects would deliver 270 MW AC / 365 MW DC of new renewable energy generation capacity to the state, further establishing CS Energy's position as a leader in New York State solar. Construction is planned to begin in 2025 and will be completed in 2026.

CS Energy developed and constructed this 27 MW DC large-scale solar project in Easton, New York.

Together, these projects will generate over 500,000 megawatt hours of renewable energy per year for New York ratepayers. By replacing coal power plants in the region, this clean energy — enough to power over 70,000 homes — eliminates over 257,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions. The projects will create hundreds of construction jobs and stimulate local economic benefits in the form of local contracts, workforce development, property tax payments, and host community agreements.

"As the first company to successfully develop and construct large scale solar in upstate New York, we are proud to continue playing a leading role in the deployment of NYSERDA's large-scale renewables (LSR) program," says Eric Millard, Chief Commercial Officer at CS Energy. "Our personalized approach and hands-on experience collaborating with municipalities, state and local agencies, communities, local labor, and New York businesses sets us apart in helping New York achieve its renewable energy goals."

Doreen M. Harris, President and CEO of NYSERDA said, "With the help of partners like CS Energy, New York is growing a pipeline of over 120 large-scale renewable projects that bring us closer to reaching our climate and clean energy goals while at the same time delivering cleaner air, new green jobs, and local tax revenue to communities across the state. These newly awarded projects are another example of CS Energy's ongoing commitment to investing in New York and help to build on the company's successful completion of Branscomb Solar - the first utility-scale solar project outside Long Island – and more projects like it that will deliver clean power to the grid before the end of year."

The three projects, among those selected from over 50 bidding facilities, are part of a competitive 22-project procurement portfolio. Each one of the CS Energy projects listed below will deploy single-axis tracking technology and bifacial solar panels:

Stern Solar: 19.99 MW AC / 27 MW DC in Schaghticoke , Rensselaer County

, York Run Solar: 90 MW AC / 122 MW DC in Busti and Kiantone , Chautauqua County

and , Yellow Barn Solar: 160 MW AC / 216 MW DC in Lansing and Groton , Tompkins County

At 160 MW AC / 216 MW DC, CS Energy's largest project is located less than 10 miles from the Cayuga coal plant, which was retired in 2019. The new project's proximity showcases the important role solar energy has in making the grid more environmentally friendly while stimulating local economies.

With the addition of these 22 projects from this year's award group, NYSERDA's large-scale renewables program will provide 8,000 megawatts of clean solar energy, increasing NY's renewable energy mix to 66 percent when combined with New York's contracted land-based wind and offshore wind. The projects will infuse $2.7 billion into local economies, creating 3,000 jobs across the state. Visit www.csenergy.com for more information on the EPC's leadership in the Northeast solar market.

CS Energy is an industry-leading engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) energy firm that designs and builds optimized projects in solar, energy storage, and emerging energy industries. CS Energy's attention to detail, flawless execution, and highly talented workforce have enabled the company to successfully design and install over 1.5 GW of solar projects across the United States. CS Energy leverages strong relationships with solar developers, IPPs, utilities, off-takers, suppliers, and landowners to help customers streamline the project development process, lower project costs, and create value for all stakeholders. Owned by American Securities, a leading US private equity firm, CS Energy has an experienced and committed management team and the financial resources required to continue expanding its solar and energy storage business as a trusted and long-term partner.

