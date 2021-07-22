C&S Wholesale Grocers Purchases Albertsons' Frozen Contract With Burris Logistics

KEENE, N.H., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc., an industry leader in supply chain solutions and wholesale grocery supply in the United States, has purchased Albertsons' frozen service contract from Burris Logistics.

"C&S's legacy is innovating ahead of market trends and this agreement is the next step in our transformation journey. It will further strengthen our service with Albertsons in the frozen product, as well as support a new relationship with Albertsons' mid-Atlantic division," said Rick Cohen, Chairman, C&S Wholesale Grocers. "We have always had tremendous respect for the strong customer relationships that Burris has developed over the years. We are committed to continuing a high standard of customer service."

"Rick Cohen has assembled an incredible business as an industry leader in wholesale grocery supply in the United States. Both Albertsons and our Team Members will benefit from C&S acquiring our Albertsons service contract. This will allow us to accelerate our growth as an end-to-end provider of high quality, customized supply chain solutions and e-commerce fulfillment offerings through Burris Logistics, Honor Foods, and Trinity Logistics," said Donnie Burris, CEO, Burris Logistics.

C&S entered into a definitive agreement to purchase Albertsons' frozen service contract from Burris Logistics in early spring and the agreement closed on July 18, 2021.

"We look forward to further strengthening our service in the important growing frozen segment and supporting the growth and continued success of our retail partner Albertsons. C&S is dedicated to remaining the industry leader by delivering exceptional value and service to our great retail partners," said Bob Palmer, Chief Executive Officer, C&S Wholesale Grocers.

About C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc.

C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc. is an industry leader in supply chain solutions and wholesale grocery supply in the United States. Founded in 1918 as a supplier to independent grocery stores, C&S now services customers of all sizes, supplying more than 7,700 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases and institutions with over 137,000 different products. We are an engaged corporate citizen, supporting causes that positively impact our communities. To learn more, please visit www.cswg.com.

About Burris Logistics

Established in 1925, Burris Logistics operates an expanding network of temperature-controlled warehousing and distribution centers from Maine to Florida and as far west as Oklahoma. This fifth-generation, family-owned enterprise provides leading-edge logistics, transportation, and supply chain solutions, coast to coast, through Burris Logistics distribution, storage, and e-commerce fulfillment, Honor Foods redistribution, and Trinity Logistics freight brokerage. For more information, please visit www.burrislogistics.com.

