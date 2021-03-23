C&S Workers In Stockton Ratify Seven-Year Contract

WASHINGTON, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, warehouse workers at C&S Wholesale Grocers voted overwhelmingly, by a more than 3-1 margin, to ratify an excellent seven-year contract. The new agreement will cover more than 600 workers represented by Local 439.

"I've been at C&S for over 20 years, and this is by far the best contract I've ever seen," said Alex Carrillo, a 21-year forklift driver at C&S who also serves as a union steward for Local 439. "This contract is going to be able to take care of workers and their families. We have been through a lot with the company, and we finally feel like we got a big win. We're all very excited."

Carrillo noted that the new language regarding job security is a major victory for him and his co-workers, noting they finally feel secure under the new agreement. The contract also includes annual wage increases, job security and several other workplace improvements.

"This contract will put us on top. We are now on equal footing with other companies in the grocery industry," said Local 439 Business Agent Rick Buzo. "The contract will allow our members to plan for the future and secure a better life. We accomplished all this by standing together under one Teamster voice.

In addition to wage increases and strong language to address job security, the contract provides an incentive program for attendance and a $2,000 signing bonus.

"This was a tough fight, but workers stood strong and secured improvements across the board. This is one of, if not the best, C&S contracts in the nation," said Sal Lomeli, Principal Officer at Local 439. "This contract protects and enhances workers' livelihoods, and the rich economic package will benefit workers long into the future."

"This is a major victory for our members at C&S," said Steve Vairma, Teamsters Warehouse Division Director. "This contract shows what Teamsters can achieve when we stand together to fight for a common goal. I commend Local 439 for their dedication to their members and congratulate C&S workers for their commitment to secure a better future."

