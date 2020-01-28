CSCMP Silicon Valley/SF Announces Spring 2020 Programs and Partnerships

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals' (CSCMP) highly respected Silicon Valley/SF Roundtable yesterday announced its 2020 programs and sponsorships. Major season sponsors already include Google, Salesforce, Transpak, Centerpoint, Prism Logistics, Resilinc, DCL, ALOM, Carrollco Marketing and Facebook. Event topics range from AI to international trade and innovation, described by CSCMP as follows:

Integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) Into Global SCM: Western Digital, Stitch Fix, Google & Walmart

CSCMP Silicon Valley/SF

When: Feb. 13, 2020

Location: 951 Sandisk Dr., Milpitas, CA

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transformative technology that will disrupt markets, workforce efficiency and the speed of commerce. Hear from senior supply chain leaders from Western Digital, Stitch Fix, Google and Walmart how AI improves applications within supply chain management from forecasting, supply chain planning and predictive inventory positioning to automation in warehouse operations to transportation. Learn what's already working, the challenges these companies have faced and what's next in AI adoption in the technology sector, fashion/retail and e-commerce.

The Uncertain Future of International Trade

When: March 26, 2020

Location: Silicon Valley

Have the ever-changing international trade tariffs wreaked havoc on your supply chain? Are you seeking solutions to protect profit margins and stay competitive while taming rising network operating costs? The global trade war will not diminish anytime soon, and it will continue to pressure corporate leaders to proactively shape their supply chains to limit tariff friction. Join us for an interactive event featuring a rock-star panel of supply chain and trade compliance leaders who confronted the tariff war like ninjas. Listen and engage as they share success stories, key wins, challenges and pitfalls to empower you to skillfully navigate today's unstable trade environment.

Innovation Summit 2020

When: April 20, 2020

Location: Salesforce, San Francisco

Full-day interactive symposium featuring senior executives from high tech and retail, CPG to entertainment, including Google, Facebook, NVIDIA, Disney, Paypal, Numi Tea, Salesforce and Palo Alto Networks. Learn how Google is achieving transformative change by leveraging smart DCs, how Facebook has mitigated global risk while exponentially scaling its network. Hear from NVIDIA's AI Lead for Global Healthcare Solutions and the leads for Diversity and Sustainability from Numi Tea, Disney and Paypal, and both Microsoft and Facebook on what's working and what's next in AR/VR. With interactive exhibits, sponsor displays and an amazing view.

YP Networking Event, Elevate Your Personal Brand!

When: May 7, 2020

Location: Burlingame, CA

A networking event with both young professionals (YP) and experienced industry veterans. Enjoy drinks and light snacks while making new contacts and strengthening your network. We will discuss leveraging LinkedIn and best practices to elevate your personal brand for a career in supply chain and global logistics. There will be a professional photographer onsite to take headshots you can use to sharpen your profile.

For more information, please go to www.cscmpsfrt.org.

