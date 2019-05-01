CSCX19 Hosts Top Customer Experience Leaders for Exclusive 2-Day Event in Chicago June 3-5, 2019

DULUTH, Minn., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Common Sense CX, sponsored by award-winning customer insights AI firm Luminoso, is bringing together the world's leaders in customer experience for two days of immersive panel discussions, roundtables, war stories and networking opportunities June 3-5, 2019, at The Drake Hotel in Chicago.

(PRNewsfoto/BuyerForesight)

CSCX19 is a private, invitation-only event where 60 of the industry's most innovative Customer Experience leaders from companies like AIG, UPS and Lenovo will connect, discuss important issues and get business done. Rather than a large, impersonal conference teaming with low-level managers, CSCX19 is an executive peer group meeting designed specifically for senior leaders charting their companies' customer experience strategy.

Hands-on, real-world CX sessions, which transform the buyer-seller dynamic into conversations around best practices and war stories—expertise and solutions, not power points or sales pitches, will include participants such as:

Richard Charette : Associate Vice President, Digital Experience Design, Wells Fargo

: Associate Vice President, Digital Experience Design, Wells Fargo Soumya Donkada: Head of Innovation, Unilever

Steve Fisher : Director, CX & Digital Services, TELUS

: Director, CX & Digital Services, TELUS Marti Gold : Director, User Experience & Design - Connected Vehicle, SiriusXM

: Director, User Experience & Design - Connected Vehicle, SiriusXM Wendy Kincaid : Vice President, Web Strategy, Navient

: Vice President, Web Strategy, Navient Jarrod Joplin : Senior Vice President, Experience Design, Bank of America Corp.

: Senior Vice President, Experience Design, Bank of America Corp. Sabrina Sexton : Director, Global Digital Marketing & Customer Experience, Stanley Black & Decker

: Director, Global Digital Marketing & Customer Experience, & Decker Alissa Schultz : Director, Customer & Consumer Experience, Schwan's Company

CSCX19 sessions include:

Scaling your Voice of the Customer insights practice with AI

CX Impact Metrics You Need to Build Internal Support

Are You Advancing Fast Enough on the CX Maturity Curve?

Being Your Own Data Scientist in CX – Basic 1st Steps

How AI and Machine Learning are Transforming CX

How Customer Experience Feeds Customer Success

Using Your Brand Promise to Drive Your CX Strategy

How to Create a Customer Experience Culture

Unifying Customer Experience Across Every Channel

Why AI Empowered Humans are Better Than AI Alone

Key Metrics to Ensure Your Customer Experience is Improving

Full-event and networking sponsorship opportunities are currently available for companies interested in sharing expertise and delivering solutions in:

Customer Analytics & Insights

Customer Experience Management and Process Improvement

Customer Feedback (VOC/NPS/Surveys) and Journey Mapping

AI/ML-Driven Automation

Speech and Text Analytics

For more information about Common Sense CX and available sponsorships, visit www.cscx19.com or email Mitch Speers at 213829@email4pr.com

Common Sense CX is a BuyerForesight Event.

About BuyerForesight Events

BuyerForesight (a Step2 Strategy company) finds new qualified opportunities for companies and the sales intelligence to close them. Since 2014 we've helped 140 companies build over $450 million in sales pipeline. BuyerForesight Events are the smart alternatives to traditional conferences. We carefully research each prospective attendee before extending an invitation to attend. We cover conference fees, travel and lodging for qualified attendees. Our goal is to arrive at a mix of outstanding leaders and innovators who will learn from each other as much as from the experts on hand. Our attendees are actively looking for innovative solutions to their challenges, and BuyerForesight Events are a time-efficient way for them to see those solutions up close and personal. For more information, visit https://www.buyerforesight.com/events/.

Media Contact

Pola Hallquist

Apothecary Communications

213829@email4pr.com

1-866-213-9210 x801

SOURCE BuyerForesight