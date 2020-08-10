CSD Rolls Out In-Clinic Drop Off Service for Families

ALAMEDA, Calif., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Social Dynamics (CSD) is announcing its new ABA clinic-based ABA-drop off program. This program consists of ABA center-based treatment specific to each client in the nearest CSD location to the family home. The program is designed for all clients and patients that are diagnosed with autism spectrum disorders (ASD). The drop off service is one of now many created by CSD, that seeks to address the needs of those with autism within their local communities in socially richer environments. Both clinicians and administrators at CSD are very excited about making this happen and provide an alternative to the home-based services.

The clinical teams within ten CSD locations have created programs that align with patient treatment plans, in a safe and fun place. "Patients have an opportunity to play, learn, and receive appropriate care," said Founder and CEO Pete Pallares. The clinicians are trained and ready to create a unique experience for each individual. The schedule of these events will be communicated by the local Regional Operation Director in the next few weeks.

"CSD is thrilled to put this program together to offer an environment that is safe, fun, sensory, and behavior friendly. We are excited to be able to pair our clinicians with our CSD families to offer enriched learning environments and help children within the community bond over shared interests," said Anna Moznavsky, VP of Operations.

CSD is extremely focused on providing safe and quality care services. In compliance with social distancing guidelines, the number of patients allowed in the building will be reduced. In an effort to increase safety regarding COVID-19, masks are required while maintaining a distance of six feet apart; people are urged to stay home if they feel any symptoms. Delivery of in-person care will be conducted safely and in conformance with all applicable local, state and federal infection control requirements and guidance (the CDC website provides current information on how to protect oneself and others from coronavirus https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html).

About the Center for Social Dynamics (CSD)

CSD has been treating individuals of all ages who are diagnosed with autism spectrum disorders (ASD) since 2012 by using the principles of applied behavior analysis (ABA), which is empirically proven to be the most effective method for treating individuals with ASD and recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the US Surgeon General. For more information, please visit www.csdautismservices.com or call 877-910-6538.

SOURCE Center for Social Dynamics

Related Links

https://www.csdautismservices.com

