CSI to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com June 18th

PADUCAH, Ky., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX: CSVI), today announced that Steve Powless, CSI chairman and CEO, and Brian Brown, CFO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on June 18.

DATE: Thursday, June 18th

TIME: 12:30 PM EST

LINK: https://www.tinyurl.com/June18VIC

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

This past fiscal year, CSI celebrated its 20th consecutive year of revenue growth; 23rd consecutive year of earnings growth; and 48th consecutive year of increasing the cash dividend .

Fiscal 2020 marked CSI's third consecutive year of double-digit earnings growth.

CSI closed 50 new deals in the last two fiscal years.

CSI was recognized by Arizent as a Best Place to Work in Fintech for the third consecutive year.

About Computer Services, Inc.

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) delivers innovative financial technology and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers across the nation. Through a combination of expert service, cutting-edge technology and a customer-first mentality, CSI excels at driving businesses forward in a rapidly changing industry. CSI's expertise and commitment to authentic partnerships has resulted in the company's inclusion in such top industry-wide rankings as the FinTech 100, American Banker's Best Fintechs to Work For and MSPmentor Top 501 Global Managed Service Providers List. CSI's stock is traded on OTCQX under the symbol CSVI. For more information about CSI, visit www.csiweb.com .

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com

