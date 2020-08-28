CSIOS Corporation Selected as a 2020 Maryland Cybersecurity Defender of the Year Award Finalist

POTOMAC, Md., Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CSIOS Corporation announced today that The Cybersecurity Association of Maryland, Inc. selected CSIOS as one of three finalists for the 2020 Maryland Cybersecurity Defender of the Year Award (https://www.mdcyber.com/2020_md_cybersecurity_awards_f.php).

CSIOS Corporation

This is the fourth annual awards celebration which will highlight the best and brightest of Maryland's cybersecurity industry. All finalists were selected by an independent panel of judges represented by leaders in the cybersecurity fields. The 2020 Maryland Cybersecurity Defender of the Year Award will be presented by PNC Bank to an exceptional Maryland cybersecurity services company that has succeeded in protecting businesses or government entities from cyber threats, attack and/or damages. The winner will be announced at the Maryland Cybersecurity Awards Celebration on Sept. 16, 2020.

"We are pleased and honored to be nominated for the 2020 Maryland Cybersecurity Defender of the Year Award," said Cesar Pie, President and CEO of CSIOS Corporation. "We congratulate all other nominees on their achievement and look forward to participating at the award celebration event next month."

Media Contact:

Josue Ayala

Phone: (732) 710-5854

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

cesar-pie-csios-president-and-ceo.jpg

Cesar Pie, CSIOS President and CEO

SOURCE CSIOS Corporation