CSIOS Corporation Wins Prime Contract With DoD High Performance Computing Modernization Program (HPCMP)

WASHINGTON, Sept. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CSIOS Corporation today announced a General Services Administration Information Technology Schedule 70 five–year single award contract with the DoD High Performance Computing Modernization Program (HPCMP) totaling approximately $60 million.

Under the new five–year agreement, CSIOS will serve as the prime contractor to the HPCMP Cybersecurity Service Provider (CSSP) and provision full–spectrum cybersecurity services to DoD subscribers worldwide.

"The DoD HPCMP CSSP is one of 23 certified and accredited DoD CSSPs authorized to provision 24x7x365 cybersecurity services to protect and defend a portion of the DoD information networks (DoDIN). Through this contract, CSIOS will assist the HPCMP CSSP in providing an important layer of cyber defense to two very important segments of the DoDIN: the classified and unclassified Defense Research and Engineering Networks," said Cesar Pie, President and CEO of CSIOS Corporation. Mr. Pie added, "We are excited about our new partnership with HPCMP; together, we will continue to advance the DoD CSSP program's mission and cybersecurity objectives."

