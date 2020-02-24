CSIOS Corporation's President Honored by Cyber Defense Magazine With Two 2020 InfoSec Awards®

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CSIOS Corporation announced today that President and CEO, Mr. Cesar Pie, was honored by Cyber Defense Magazine with two 2020 Cyber InfoSec Awards® including: Most Innovative Chief Executive Officer of the Year and Next Gen Cyber Strategist of the Year. This year, the InfoSec Awards® ceremony took place at the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, California during the RSA Conference 2020. This is Cyber Defense Magazine's eighth year honoring the most innovative and valuable cyber defense companies from around the globe.

Mr. Cesar Pie, President and CEO, CSIOS Corporation

"With over 3,200 cyber defense companies boasting their best executives, teams, and InfoSec products and services, we are pleased to be recognized as one of the winners of the coveted InfoSec Award for 2020," said Cesar Pie, President and CEO of CSIOS Corporation. Mr. Pie added, "I am deeply honored to be recognized with two of the most prestigious and prized cybersecurity awards in the world from Cyber Defense Magazine. I would like to congratulate all winners, finalists, and everyone who participated, mentored, judged, and supported this event."

Details about the InfoSec Awards® and the list of 2020 winners are available at www.cyberdefenseawards.com.

