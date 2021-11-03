CSK5 National Summit Wrap Up

State Breakout Sessions from 40 States are now available on-line, providing quick, actionable 30-minute video summaries of state K-5 CS programs and opportunities. View your State video here.



"Every School Can" Starter Pack provides free programs and resources for any K-5 school and district, available here. The Pack includes:

Livestream National Family Code Nights : The celebrated family learning event, free to all schools; no experience or training required; for in-school, at-home or hybrid events. Four available Programs: Classic Coding; Artificial Intelligence; Staying Safe Online (Cybersecurity); and Creative Computing. Schools pick Nights here.





: The celebrated family learning event, free to all schools; no experience or training required; for in-school, at-home or hybrid events. Four available Programs: Classic Coding; Artificial Intelligence; Staying Safe Online (Cybersecurity); and Creative Computing. Schools pick Nights here. Free Streamble Kode5™ Lessons & Courses : Virtual co-teachers for any classroom teacher, providing baseline CS learning for all K-5 grades. View this short sample classroom activity on Artificial Intelligence, one of 5 complete Kode5 courses and other resources available free at Infosys Foundation USA's Pathfinder's Online Institute.





: Virtual co-teachers for any classroom teacher, providing baseline CS learning for all K-5 grades. View this short sample classroom activity on Artificial Intelligence, one of 5 complete Kode5 courses and other resources available free at Infosys Foundation Pathfinder's Online Institute. Free CSTA Membership for all K-5 Teachers . Every school should have CSTA member teachers. Join here.





. Every school should have CSTA member teachers. Join here. Free Code.org Training and Curriculum for All K-5 teachers . Available in every state, the leading source of curriculum and training in K-12 CS education. Learn more here.

First Mover Recognition provides new recognition for schools that already teach coding or computer science. Post simple goals to receive a First Mover Certificate, Badge, and Recognition on State and District Schools Maps and a State Leaderboard. Sign up here.

The CSK5 Summit was hosted Sept 22, 2021, by CS is Elementary, a new national movement for CS education for all children. Presenters included leaders from Code.org, CSTA, CSforAll, and Infosys Foundation USA, which sponsored the event.

About

Learn more about CSisElementary.org.

Learn about Infosys Foundation USA .

Contact:

John Pearce

[email protected]

415-342-4482

SOURCE CS Is Elementary

Related Links

http://www.csiselementary.org

