CSL Behring Delivers on its Promise to Support Alpha 1 Patients at the 28th Annual European Respiratory Society Congress

PARIS, Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global biotherapeutics leader CSL Behring will host a symposium about Alpha 1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD) on Monday, 17 September, during the 28th International Congress of the European Respiratory Society (ERS) in Paris. ERS is the largest meeting of respiratory professionals in the world and features a scientific and educational programme designed to address the needs of researchers, clinicians, and health professionals.

The "Focusing on the patient – future prospects in Alpha 1 management" symposium will be co-chaired by researchers and pulmonary specialists Michael Campos, M.D. and Joanna Chorostowska-Wynimko, M.D., Ph.D. The program will address patient registries, testing for AATD, and dosing regimens. In addition, Dr. Robert Sandhaus will review the results of an AlphaNet survey about patient self-administration of AAT therapy in the US.

"Particularly in a rare disease like AATD, the patient needs to be at the centre of our activities," comments Dr. Chorostowska-Wynimko. "We need comprehensive registries, and up-to-date testing strategies to address open research questions and help to determine optimised treatment choices."

CSL Behring will also host an exhibition booth (J.06) where visitors can participate in the "Walk for Alpha1 – Every Step Counts" programme by contributing steps walked during the congress for CSL Behring to convert into a monetary donation to Team Alpha-1 Athlete, a sports team working to raise awareness about lung disease and AATD.

CSL Behring will also present two posters summarizing research supported by the company:

Effects of double dose alpha 1 antitrypsin (AAT) therapy on cytokine pathways in AAT Deficiency (AATD) (Michael Campos) PA #571

(Michael Campos) PA #571 Effect of exacerbations on lung density in alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency: Subgroup analysis of the RAPID trial programme (C. Strange), PA #568

About Alpha 1 Antitrypsin Deficiency

Alpha 1 Antitrypsin Deficiency is an inherited condition that can result in severe lung disease in adults and liver disease at any age, as well as other less known manifestations such as panniculitis, a skin disease. AATD is the most commonly known genetic risk factor for emphysema and is commonly referred to as genetic COPD. Low levels or absence of the protective protein Alpha 1 Antitrypsin, which is produced by the liver, characterize AATD.

About CSL Behring

CSL Behring is a global biotherapeutics leader driven by its promise to save lives. Focused on serving patients' needs by using the latest technologies, we develop and deliver innovative therapies that are used to treat coagulation disorders, primary immune deficiencies, hereditary angioedema, inherited respiratory disease, and neurological disorders. The company's products are also used in cardiac surgery, organ transplantation, burn treatment and to prevent hemolytic disease of the newborn.

CSL Behring operates one of the world's largest plasma collection networks, CSL Plasma. The parent company, CSL Limited (ASX:CSL;USOTC:CSLLY), headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, employs more than 22,000 people, and delivers its life-saving therapies to people in more than 60 countries. For inspiring stories about the promise of biotechnology, visit Vita at CSLBehring.com/vita and follow us on Twitter.com/CSLBehring.

SOURCE CSL Behring

