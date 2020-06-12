CSL Behring to Attend and Sponsor World Federation of Hemophilia First Ever Virtual Summit

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global biotherapeutics leader CSL Behring announced today that the company will both attend and sponsor the World Federation of Hemophilia (WFH) first ever Virtual Summit June 14-19, 2020. WFH is an international not-for-profit organization that works to improve the lives of people with hemophilia and other inherited bleeding disorders, and CSL Behring is proud to be a long-term partner with the WFH to connect the global bleeding disorders community.

"CSL Behring has been on the forefront of delivering innovative treatments for people with bleeding disorders for many years and today our commitment to address patients' unmet needs is stronger than ever," said Antti Kourula, Vice President, Hematology Therapeutic Area, CSL Behring. "We look forward to joining the WFH in this new, virtual format to bring together institutions and individuals committed to ensuring patients receive proper diagnoses, access to care and ongoing support for both themselves and their loved ones."

At the WFH virtual summit, CSL Behring will participate in the WFH Highlights session, "Humanitarian Aid Program: Past and Future" on Sunday, June 14 from 11:00 am-12:00 pm EDT and host a symposium titled, "Hemophilia B: Care Across the Spectrum" on Tuesday, June 16 from 12:40-1:40 pm EDT. The virtual symposium will discuss the paradigm shift in hemophilia B management, including the discordant between disease severity and bleeding phenotype and the utility of precision medicine to optimize treatment. CSL Behring will also present two posters:

Bleed Rates, Dosing Frequency, and Consumption from a Survey of Japanese Patients Treated Prophylactically with rIX-FP, rFIXFc, or rFIX

Heavy Menstrual Bleeding in the Community: Presentation at the Emergency Department

CSL Behring was the first corporate partner to commit to a multi-year agreement with WFH and, in 2019, announced its fourth multi-year commitment as Visionary Corporate Partner, to advance programs that help improve diagnosis and access to care for patients in developing countries, provide medical training, increase awareness, establish education initiatives and achieve government support through advocacy.

"As a longtime corporate partner of the WFH, CSL Behring has contributed significantly to the overall success of our international development work and we are grateful for their leadership," said Alain Baumann, Chief Executive Officer, World Federation of Hemophilia. "Together, we are having a significant impact on the global bleeding disorders community."

CSL Behring is a "Leadership Partner" of WFH's Global Alliance for Progress (GAP) Program that aims to increase the diagnosis and treatment of patients with hemophilia and other bleeding disorders in developing countries. CSL Behring is a "Collaborating Partner" of the World Bleeding Disorders Registry (WBDR), the world's only global registry collecting standardized clinical data on hemophilia patients. In addition, CSL Behring is a significant contributor to the WFH Humanitarian Aid Program's efforts to provide consistent and predictable treatment access through product donations and financial support.

About CSL Behring

CSL Behring is a global biotherapeutics leader driven by its promise to save lives. Focused on serving patients' needs by using the latest technologies, we develop and deliver innovative therapies that are used to treat coagulation disorders, primary immune deficiencies, hereditary angioedema, respiratory disease, and neurological disorders. The company's products are also used in cardiac surgery, burn treatment and to prevent hemolytic disease of the newborn.

CSL Behring operates one of the world's largest plasma collection networks, CSL Plasma. The parent company, CSL Limited (ASX:CSL;USOTC:CSLLY), headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, employs more than 26,000 people, and delivers its life-saving therapies to people in more than 70 countries. For inspiring stories about the promise of biotechnology, visit Vita CSLBehring.com/vita and follow us on Twitter.com/CSLBehring.

SOURCE CSL Behring