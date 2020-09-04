CSL Releases 2019 Corporate Sustainability Report

"Every year, the CSL Corporate Sustainability Report informs our customers, employees and partners on our efforts to improve the environmental and social impacts of our activities and tells the story of CSL's deeply rooted values and commitment to a sustainable global economy," said Louis Martel, President and CEO of The CSL Group.

"In 2019, as the shipping industry and CSL continued to modernize and change, we doubled up on our resolve to make sustainability a core driver in our transformation. The way we see it, being socially responsible is good for people, for the planet and for our business."

Notable highlights of the 2019 report include:

CSL delivered six vessels and began four newbuild and conversion projects.

A 3.8 percent reduction in gCO2eq/tonne-nm was achieved for loaded voyages compared to 2018.

A wind technology R&D project was launched, and testing was conducted on fuel additive, biofuels and robotic hull cleaning.

Ballast treatment systems and oily water discharge protection units were installed in the fleet.

An ambitious digital transformation strategy was launched to enhance the customer experience and improve the efficiency and sustainability of the business.

CSL was named one of Montreal's Top employers in 2019 and launched a series of initiatives to foster employee engagement and empowerment.

CSL donated $540,000 to Georgian College for a state-of the-art simulator and additionally donated approximately 1 percent of total net profit to charitable organizations.

The 2019 Report was prepared using the Global Reporting Initiative's G4 Sustainability Guidelines as a reference. The areas in which the report aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals were also noted.

Click here to read or download the 2019 CSL Corporate Sustainability Report or visit the CSL website at www.cslships.com. Printed copies of the report are available upon request at [email protected] .

The CSL Group is the largest owner and operator of self-unloading ships in the world. Headquartered in Montreal with regional operations in the Americas, Australia, Europe and Asia, CSL delivers millions of tonnes of cargo annually for customers in the construction, steel, energy and agri-food sectors.

