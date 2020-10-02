CSL Staffing Partners With TOOTRiS To Bring Technology-Enabled Child Care Solutions To Employees

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to help its employees with solutions to their Child Care challenges, San Diego based CSL Staffing has partnered with TOOTRiS to provide access to priority Child Care enrollments in facilities near their employees' work or homes. CSL's decision to make Child Care an important employee benefit is at the forefront of what will soon become standard for companies whose employees care about work-life balance.

"We all need work-life balance, a benefit which was extended to me early on in my career when I had my son Rhys, and for which I have forever been grateful. It is important to me that I continue to do my part in extending work-life balance solutions to our employee base and I believe by partnering with TOOTRiS, we have an opportunity to do just that," said CSL Staffing Chief Executive, Pauline Gourdie. "With the COVID-19 pandemic, now more than ever, we need to help people get back to work without the worry of childcare. It is our social responsibility and one which we don't take lightly."

As companies in every sector begin to reopen, 74 percent of parents say their work productivity is being impacted by Child Care problems. Employers who recognize the need to support their workforce to solve their Child Care challenges are partnering with TOOTRiS to support Child Care as an extension to their benefits program.

"COVID-19 has shone a light on a problem that has plagued the business community for decades," said Alessandra Lezama, CEO of TOOTRiS. "Finding affordable, high quality Child Care is a challenge many families face. And it has significant impacts on productivity, career advancement and our bottom lines. Companies like CSL recognize that by helping their employees with this critical challenge, they will, as a business, reap the benefits in the long term."

TOOTRiS, the fastest growing tech-enabled service provider connecting parents to high-quality Child Care, will provide CSL Staffing employees with the ability to secure enrollment in one of the thousands of Child Care providers in the TOOTRiS network, along with dedicated support and subsidy assistance.

Each year $3 billion in revenue is lost due to employee absenteeism from lack of Child Care. And employee turnover from Child Care problems costs an employer up to 150 percent of their annual salary. In San Diego, a family of four will generally spend 40 percent of its annual budget on Child Care.

With TOOTRiS, employers can provide Child Care as a benefit that offers working parents the tools and support they need to stay focused and perform their best.

ABOUT CSL STAFFING

CSL Staffing is a human resources firm that specializes in providing hiring, recruiting, and staffing solutions for both temporary and direct hire. Our consultants bring a wide range of expertise and experience to our team and we've worked extensively with many of the leading companies in the Southern California area and other major metropolitan centers throughout the U.S. We're dedicated to connecting the right candidates with the right employers. View our job listings today! Learn more at cslstaffing.com.

ABOUT TOOTRiS

TOOTRiS believes that every child deserves the opportunity to attend high-quality Child Care. As a tech-enabled service that combines tools for parents, providers, and employers, all within a single app, we empower working parents – especially women – by delivering real time access to Child Care, enabling them to find, communicate, enroll and pay, all while completely contactless. Providers grow their program with TOOTRiS curriculums, business, and marketing automation, while employers incorporate Child Care-as-a-Benefit, increasing their productivity, attracting and retaining top talent. In response to classrooms going virtual, we have created Learning Hubs, a service that provides safe and supervised small group environments designed to give school-aged children a place to learn and thrive. As we all adapt to our "new normal," TOOTRiS gives parents peace of mind that their children, the most important people in the world, are safe and secure in high-quality care. TOOTRiS is headquartered in San Diego, California. Learn more at tootris.com.

