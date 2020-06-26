CSOFT Joins Pharmaceutical and Biotech Leaders at First Virtual DIA

BOSTON, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CSOFT Health Sciences, a leading provider of cross-border medical communications solutions, is pleased to announce Senior VP Dr. Nimita Limaye's role as the new Regional Chair of DIA's India Medical Writing Community. Dr. Limaye's commitment to lead this initiative demonstrates CSOFT's support to key DIA initiatives in the healthcare communication space.

Frank Hubbard, PhD, Chair of the DIA Global Medical Writing Community, said, "We are delighted to welcome Nimita Limaye, PhD as the Regional Chair of the recently re-launched DIA India Medical Writing Community. With her extensive industry experience and close affiliation with DIA for the past 15 years, Nimita is a valuable addition to lead the new initiative!" Dr. Hubbard further recommended CSOFT's publication by Dr. Limaye in her most recent submission to the DIA Global Forum, "Medical Writing: The Language and Art of Scientific Communication."

"I am very excited that we will have a thriving medical writing community, sharing knowledge and best practices not only in Asia, but also with the global medical writing community," Dr. Limaye said. With experience across global pharma, CRO, and consulting companies including Altana Pharma, SIRO Clinpharm, IQVIA, Tata Consultancy Services, Dr. Limaye brings a demonstrated commitment to ensuring the diversity of thought leadership to the DIA medical writing community.

DIA 2020 marks one of the first pharma industry conferences to be held completely online, with senior leaders from Merck, PPD, Pfizer, Janssen of Johnson & Johnson, IQVIA, Covance, as well as regulators from the NMPA, EMA, FDA and more. With patient-centricity as a key theme, it brings needed focus to issues at the forefront of medical communications. Pfizer highlights the need to enhance patient-centric channels to better reach the 45% of global patient inquiries originating in Brazil, the United States, China, Australia and Japan through the advancement of global style guides and local interpretation. CISCRP emphasizes the need to augment the diversity of clinical trials by empowering patients to become advocates for their participation, examining the lacking involvement of specific minorities as a problem for drug developers.

CSOFT's CEO Ms. Shunee Yee emphasizes, "Regulations for clinical trials differ in each country, and entering foreign markets effectively requires local knowledge, quality translations, and expert medical writing for global success."

About CSOFT Health Sciences

CSOFT Health Sciences provides end-to-end medical translation services for all phases of the product lifecycle, from pre-clinical to post-launch. We also specialize in market access consulting, medical writing, and CTD/eCTD submissions with the FDA, EMA, and NMPA. Our operations are compliant with ISO 17100 and certified in ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 13485:2016, ensuring our customized solutions meet the rigorous regulatory requirements of global submissions. Learn more here.

