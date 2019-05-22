CSOFT Life Sciences Sponsors 2019 DIA Global Annual Meeting

BOSTON, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CSOFT Life Sciences Business Unit, MedL10N, a leading provider for pre-clinical to post-launch market consulting, product localization, and medical translation is sponsoring the Drug Information Association by providing live interpretation services at DIA China Annual Meeting 2019 from May 20 - 23 in Beijing, and exhibiting at the 2019 DIA Global Annual Meeting from June 23 - 27 in San Diego, CA.

Held at the Beijing International Convention Center, this year's DIA Beijing is expecting over 2,000 attendees from major pharmaceutical, CRO, and regulatory policy makers including companies like Merck, Bayer, Medidata, WuXi Pharma, Sanofi, Takeda, Syneos Health, and many more. CSOFT is covering simultaneous live interpretation for over 50 sessions and 14 themes, including recent regulatory policy updates from China NMPA. The main topics focus on global pharmaceutical markets and the recent transformational changes in China healthcare and regulatory compliance, creating ample opportunities for cross-border new drug development.

In 2018, there were 48 urgently needed new drugs imported and registered in China. As of April of 2019, the priority review process has already granted 559 applications. "The recent regulatory reforms implemented by the NMPA have had a real positive impact, with new drug registrations and imports at an all-time high. These changes have paved the way for global life science companies to enter the world's second-largest economy," said Di Lv, Senior Director of CSOFT Life Science Business.

Every year, thousands of experts and professionals from all life science fields, particularly clinical researchers, new drug makers, and innovators gather at DIA to exchange knowledge and collaborate on current and future issues in global healthcare. CSOFT's expertise in global regulatory policies and compliance requirements puts them at the forefront of helping top biotech, pharma, diagnostics, and med tech companies to minimize risk when entering foreign markets and make their translation spending a strategic investment.

About CSOFT

CSOFT International is a leader in global communications, providing turnkey solutions for companies facing the challenges of engaging customers and markets across linguistic and cultural barriers. With a worldwide presence across 16 different locations around the world, a network of more than 10,000 professional linguists, writers and consultants, CSOFT offers services in over 230 languages. For more information, please visit: www.csoftintl.com

About CSOFT Life Sciences



CSOFT Life Sciences Business Unit, MedL10N, has over 15 years of experience providing end to end translation and localization solutions for all stages of the product life cycle, from pre-clinical to post-launch. CSOFT also specializes in China market access consulting services and brand strategies. The operation is compliant with ISO 17100 and certified in ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 13485:2016, providing customized solutions to meet the rigorous regulatory requirements in global submission. For more information, please visit: www.medl10n.com



