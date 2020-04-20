CSP 5G Opportunity Insights 2020: AI-based Automation

DUBLIN, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "AI-based Automation for 5G: how CSPs can Reap the Full Benefits of their Investments" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides:

Recommendations for CSPs that are using AI to support 5G operations to ensure that they get the best value out of their investments across their whole organisation

An overview of the opportunities to use AI to support new services and operations

Profiles of the key network vendor products and services that support an AI-based approach to 5G automation

The big-budget and scope of 5G enables CSPs to implement AI technology and skills to support not only 5G networks but all operational processes.



Automated processes are required to enable 5G to be used to support new services. The complex and dynamic nature of these services means that these automations must be AI-based. The creation of a framework that supports 5G should also be used in other enterprise-wide processes in order to allow communications service providers (CSPs) to roll-out 5G networks without a significant rise in overall operational costs.

