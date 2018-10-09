CSPA Group, Inc. Announces Rêveur Available in Beverly Hills at the Smart Weed Dispensary

ADELANTO, Calif., Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CSPA Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "CSPA") began distribution of the Rêveur brand of live resin in Southern California on October 25, 2018. The Smart Weed dispensary in Beverly Hills, California is the first retailer to offer the Rêveur brand to the public. Kelly Christopherson, CSPA's CEO, commented, "We are very encouraged by the initial response from retailers and excited to have Smart Weed Dispensary in Beverly Hills as the Rêveur brand's initial launch location."

The Bureau of Cannabis Control, the CalCannabis Cultivation Licensing Division of the Department of Food and Agriculture, and the Manufactured Cannabis Safety Branch of the Department of Public Health have released a "Notice of Modification to Text of Proposed Regulations." CSPA is preparing comments regarding the modification for submission prior to November 5, 2018. These modifications encompass all areas of California cannabis regulations and will affect the guidelines and regulations for all cannabis-related activities. We encourage all licensees to participate in this regulatory process towards an effective and responsible framework of cannabis regulations.

About CSPA Group, Inc.

The Company is located in Adelanto, California and is a City Permitted and State Licensed manufacturer and distributor/transporter in the California cannabis industry. CSPA manufactures extracted oils and distillates, and produces CannaStripsTM under a license agreement with Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc., a British Columbian company.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Kelly Christopherson, CEO

information@CSPAGroup.com

Cautionary Disclaimer Statement: The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release. Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward looking information.

