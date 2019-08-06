CSPI Prepares To Integrate FDIC's Standardized Export Of Imaged Loan Files Into The Third Quarter Release For Aurora Document Imaging & Tracking

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Computer Service Professionals, Inc. (CSPI) is working to integrate FDIC's standardized export of imaged loan files into the next release of Aurora Document Imaging and Tracking software application. The standardized FDIC export will allow examination staff to review imaged loan documentation using FDIC systems from any work location.

While CSPI already had a streamlined process for audit preparation, Kevin Smith, Sr. Software Support Representative, stated, "We were excited to learn about FDIC's new standard viewer and knew we wanted to be an early adopter! Auditors rarely accept a potentially infected thumb drive anymore, so the idea of a standardized FDIC viewer is a very desirable solution from all perspectives: the software application, audit examiners and financial institutions."

EFFICIENCIES

According to the FDIC, the new standardized viewer will provide many efficiencies and cost savings during the exam process of reviewing imaged loan files:

The FDIC system will allow exam staff to review loan documents from any work location.

Examiners will not need to be trained on each financial institution's local loan imaging software.

Examiners can facilitate offsite review reducing time, travel, space requirements and disruption.

IMPLEMENTATION

According to FDIC, financial institutions are encouraged to initiate conversations with providers well in advance of examinations, or outside the examination cycle, if interested in acquiring the export functionality. Use of the standardized export of imaged loan documents remains voluntary at this time, but those interested should encourage the financial institution's staff to discuss eligibility and next steps with applicable loan imaging software providers.

ABOUT CSPI

As a leader in the financial software industry, CSPI offers a comprehensive line of software: Aurora Online & Mobile Banking, Aurora Document Imaging & Tracking, and Aurora Item Processing. As our name suggests, our focus is on providing you with professional service – at a level that exceeds your expectations.

