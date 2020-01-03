CSSHealth Promotes Experienced Healthcare Executives Jim Clair to CEO, and Guy Bryant to Executive Chairman of the Board

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CSSHealth, a leading provider of technology-enabled services that improve population health through medication management, announces the promotion of Jim Clair to Chief Executive Officer, effective Jan. 1, 2020. Mr. Clair will also take a seat on the company's Board of Managers.

Guy Bryant, a HealthEdge Partners Operating Partner who has been CEO of Medicine-On-Time and CSS Health since 2015, oversaw the acquisition and integration of Clinical Support Services, and the subsequent creation of CSS Health, is moving to Executive Chair.

CSSHealth's clients are health plans, pharmacy benefit managers, pharmacies, and other health care providers. Mr. Clair will focus on the company's overall growth strategy and raising its service delivery to an even higher level.

"We are pleased to have an experienced executive of Jim's caliber and experience to chart the exciting next phase of the company's growth, providing value and connectivity for patients, pharmacies, and health plans," said Mr. Bryant.

"CSSHealth is more than just making sure pharmacy patients and health plan members get the right medications at the right time. We embrace Triple Aim objectives by placing the member at the center of everything we do. CSSHealth is advancing a patient-centric approach that will achieve even better results for our clients. We are very excited about the revolutionary way that CSS will further combine medication management via telephony, apps and devices with adherence packaging to achieve even higher health outcomes and lower costs for our clients and members," said Mr. Clair.

Mr. Clair successfully led Goold Health Systems as CEO to an eventual sale to Emdeon (now Change Healthcare), then led Tricast as CEO to an eventual sale to Brown and Brown.

CSS Health is a portfolio company of HealthEdge Investment Partners and 424 Capital.

About CSS Health

CSS Health is the combined entity of Medicine-On-Time, a pioneer in compliance packaging for over 30 years; and Clinical Support Services, a leading independent national provider of MTM and adherence software and clinical outreach services. CSS Health provides a holistic suite of analytics, packaging solutions, pharmacy resources, and direct member outreach programs that improve patient outcomes while lowering costs and enhancing essential quality measures. For more information, please visit csshealth.com.

About HealthEdge Investment Partners

HealthEdge Investment Partners is an operating-oriented private equity firm founded in 2005 that focuses exclusively on the healthcare industry. HealthEdge seeks to achieve superior returns by investing in businesses that benefit from the knowledge, experience, and network of relationships of its partners. HealthEdge's partners have more than 100 years of combined operating experience in healthcare as CEOs and investors. For more information on HealthEdge, please visit www.healthedgepartners.com.

About 424 Capital

424 Capital is a growth capital partner that makes control investments in lower middle market companies with B2B Tech-Enabled Services. 424 Capital works in partnership with founders and management teams to accelerate and scale for long-term growth. Focusing primarily on investments in North America, we invest in companies that are profitable, growing, and that align with our values of honesty, integrity and impact. For more information on 424 Capital, please visit 424capital.com

