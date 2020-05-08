CSSHealth Welcomes Colleen Jones as VP for Pharmacy Services. CSSHealth Clinical Pharmacist Appointed to Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy's (AMCP) Pharmacy Relations Committee.

TAMPA, Fla., May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CSSHealth, a leading provider of technology-enabled clinical services that improve population health through medication management, is pleased to announce that Colleen Jones, R.Ph., M.BA., has joined the company. And the company is pleased to announce that CSSHealth clinical pharmacist Stephanie Englert, PharmD, BCGP, has been appointed to the 2020-2021 Schools of Pharmacy Relations Committee of the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy (AMCP).

Colleen Jones comes to CSSHealth from Walmart's corporate office, where she helped build and led their Patient Safety Organization (PSO) and most recently provided leadership on the Controlled Substance Compliance team. In her new position as Vice President of Pharmacy Services, she will provide sales, business development and clinical leadership during this time of rapid company growth. Ms. Jones has a broad background including Pharma, Retail Pharmacy Ownership, Medicare and Medicaid Program Integrity, Quality Improvement, Opioid Stewardship and Compliance.

"CSSHealth provides an exceptional clinical partnership model, including clinical and technical services that have proven patient outcome improvement and CMS compliance services, as well as an intuitive and flexible technology platform as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model for our licensing clients. We fully understand the importance of pharmacist and other patient engager involvement in patient care and medication management and are excited to leverage both to exceed our clients' expectations in achieving their patient-centric medication therapy management and adherence goals," said Ms. Jones.

The Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy is a national association of professionals dedicated to improving patient access to medications and quality healthcare. Dr. Stephanie Englert's responsibility to the Pharmacy School Relations Committee includes raising awareness of managed care pharmacy within nationwide schools of pharmacy, providing career opportunities to the next generation of pharmacists and expanding medication therapy expertise that improves patient outcomes.

"CSSHealth is centered on effective patient engagement and technical and clinical excellence. Colleen's onboarding and Stephanie's appointment confirms our best-in-class commitment to partnering with our clients to achieve highest-level results for lives under management," said Jim Clair, CEO of CSSHealth.

CSSHealth's clients are health plans, pharmacy benefit managers, pharmacies, and other health care providers. CSSHealth is a portfolio company of HealthEdge Investment Partners and 424 Capital.

About CSSHealth

CSSHealth is the combined entity of Medicine-On-Time, a pioneer in compliance packaging for over 30 years; and Clinical Support Services, a leading independent national provider of MTM and adherence software and clinical outreach services. CSS Health provides a holistic suite of analytics, packaging solutions, pharmacy resources, and direct member outreach programs that improve patient outcomes while lowering costs and enhancing essential quality measures. For more information, please visit csshealth.com.

About HealthEdge Investment Partners

HealthEdge Investment Partners is an operating-oriented private equity firm founded in 2005 that focuses exclusively on the healthcare industry. HealthEdge seeks to achieve superior returns by investing in businesses that benefit from the knowledge, experience, and network of relationships of its partners. HealthEdge's partners have more than 100 years of combined operating experience in healthcare as CEOs and investors. For more information on HealthEdge, please visit www.healthedgepartners.com.

About 424 Capital

424 Capital is a growth capital partner that makes control investments in lower middle-market companies with B2B Tech-Enabled Services. 424 Capital works in partnership with founders and management teams to accelerate and scale for long-term growth. Focusing primarily on investments in North America, we invest in companies that are profitable, growing, and that align with our values of honesty, integrity and impact. For more information on 424 Capital, please visit 424capital.com

