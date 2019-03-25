CStone appoints three distinguished oncology leaders Drs. Paul A. Bunn, Jr., Elizabeth M. Jaffee and Richard S. Finn to its Scientific Advisory Board

SHANGHAI, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CStone Pharmaceuticals ("CStone"; HKEX: 2616) is pleased to announce the appointment of three internationally renowned oncologists Paul A. Bunn, Jr., MD, Elizabeth M. Jaffee, MD, and Richard S. Finn, MD, as the company's Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) members. With their deep scientific and medical expertise as well as extensive leadership and advisory experiences at top academic institutions, the addition of these three oncology leaders will greatly augment CStone's Research and Development strategy in Immuno-Oncology and Precision Medicine and optimize the company's drug portfolio as a whole.

"It is our great privilege to have Drs. Bunn, Jaffee and Finn on our SAB. We are extremely excited about the guidance and contribution they will provide to accelerate the development of innovative medicine for cancer treatment in China and beyond," commented Dr. Frank Jiang, Chairman and CEO of CStone. "We are confident that by leveraging our SAB members' professional insights, we will further strengthen our oncology pipeline and clinical development capabilities to satisfy the unmet medical needs of Chinese cancer patients by developing innovative combination therapies."

Paul A. Bunn, Jr., MD is among the world's leading thoracic oncologists, currently serving as Distinguished Professor at the University of Colorado Cancer Center and James Dudley Professor of Lung Cancer Research at the University of Colorado School of Medicine. He was named "2016 David A. Karnofsky Memorial Award and Lecture recipient", the most prestigious award of the American Society of Clinical Oncology's (ASCO). Among his leadership roles, Dr. Bunn is the former President of ASCO, former Chair of the ASCO Foundation Board, former President of the IASLC, former President of the AACI, former Director or the Univ. of Colorado Comprehensive Cancer Center and former Executive Director of the IASLC. Dr. Bunn also served as the Chairman of the Oncology Drug Advisory Committee of the U.S. FDA. Dr. Bunn is the Chair of the Lung Cancer Mutation Consortium.

Elizabeth M. Jaffee, MD is an internationally recognized expert in cancer immunology and pancreatic cancer, and currently serves as the Deputy Director of the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, Deputy Director of the Institute of Clinical and Translational Research, and professor of oncology at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. Dr. Jaffee has held a string of leadership positions, including the current President of the Board of Directors of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) and co-Chair of the former Blue Ribbon Panel for Vice President Joe Biden's National Cancer Moonshot Initiative. Her research focuses on cancer immune therapies including novel immune checkpoint inhibitors and cancer vaccines to overcome immune tolerance to cancers.

Richard S. Finn, MD is a leading expert in cancer drug development and liver cancer. He has played a pivotal role in the development of the first CDK4/6 inhibitor palbociclib (Ibrance). Dr. Finn is a Professor of Clinical Medicine in the Hematology/Oncology Division at the David Geffen School of Medicine, and the Director of the Signal Transduction Program in the Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center at UCLA. He is the former President of the International Liver Cancer Association, current senior editor of Clinical Cancer Research and Breast Cancer Research, and on the editorial boards of Journal of Hepatology, and Liver Cancer. While dedicating his research to developing molecularly targeted agents and identifying predictive markers of response to novel cancer drugs, Dr. Finn has also served as principal and sub-investigator in clinical trials for targeted and immune-therapies against breast and hepatocellular carcinoma.

About CStone

CStone Pharmaceuticals (HKEX:2616) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative immuno-oncology and precision medicine to address the unmet medical needs of cancer patients in China and worldwide. Established in 2015, CStone has assembled a world-class management team with extensive experience in innovative drug development, clinical research, and commercialization. The company has built an oncology-focused pipeline with a strategic emphasis on immune-oncology combination therapies. Currently, 4 late-stage candidates are at or near pivotal trials. With an experienced team, a rich pipeline, a robust clinical development-driven business model, and substantial funding, CStone's vision is to become globally recognized as a leading Chinese biopharmaceutical company by bringing innovative oncology therapies to cancer patients worldwide.

