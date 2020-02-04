CT-Based Investment Advisor Obtains B-Corp Certification

RIDGEFIELD, Conn., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Envest Asset Management, LLC ("EnvestAM") is proud to announce its Certification as a B Corporation ("B Corp") from B Lab, the preeminent nonprofit that serves a global movement of people using business to make a positive environmental and social impact. EnvestAM offers investment advice and financial planning focused on socially responsible and sustainable investing. It is one of only six Connecticut-based companies to receive the B Corp designation.

"EnvestAM was founded upon the belief that we can do more to fight the climate crisis. We do this by increasing sustainability through personal investing," said James Osborn, Founder of EnvestAM. "We are excited to be recognized as a Certified B Corp as it underscores that our services and practices do just that, help better the world."

Obtaining B Corp Certification is a challenging, rigorous process. A company's impact on all stakeholders, including their communities, suppliers, workers, environment, and others, are evaluated and measured against the highest performance standards. Jen Gorin, Founder of Impact Growth Partners, also a CT-based Certified B Corp who helps companies maximize their social and environmental impact, said, "EnvestAM is a perfect example of a values-driven company, and earning a B Corp certification demonstrates their commitment to balance profits with purpose."

Certified B Corps are leaders of a global movement of people using business as a force for good. They meet the highest standards of overall social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability and aspire to use the power of business to solve social and environmental problems. There are more than 3,200 Certified B Corporations in over 150 industries and 71 countries with 1 unifying goal – to redefine success in business.

About Envest Asset Management, LLC

Independent, fiduciary, client obsessive – Envest Asset Management, LLC provides financial planning and investment management to individuals, families, businesses, and non-profits focused on socially responsible and sustainable investing. Its founder spent his entire career involved with social responsibility and sustainability – formerly as an environmental engineer, an investment banker in social infrastructure, and private debt and equity investor in clean energy. He worked at some of the largest investment banks and, most recently, on behalf of some of the largest institutional investors via a clean energy focused private equity fund.

