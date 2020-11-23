CT Scanner Market Size Is Projected to Reach $8.40 Billion By 2027 | Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global CT Scanner Market Size Worth $8.40 Billion By 2027 according to a new study conducted by Polaris Market Research the market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.4% From 2020 –2027. Increasing need for early diagnosis, growing patient's preference towards minimally invasive diagnostic procedures, and increasing prevalence of targeted diseases are some of the major factors driving the growth of the global CT Scanner Market. The introduction of technologically advanced equipment coupled with the development of accessories improving the image quality of CT scanners further boosts the market growth. Additionally, government initiatives for improving the infrastructures of healthcare settings and an increased count of medical implant surgeries globally are anticipated to fuel the growth of the market. The COVID-19 pandemic has raised a need for faster diagnosis and treatment of diseases. Industry players associated with medical device manufacturing are working aggressively to meet the emerging of needs healthcare providers for better imaging solutions, augmenting the market growth globally.

Request A Sample Report at: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/ct-scanner-market/request-for-sample

Key Findings for Global CT Scanner Market:

Portable CT scanners are poised to take the lead in the global market, growing at a faster rate on account of growing application horizons, rising demand for device installations across markets, and lower switching costs.

are poised to take the lead in the global market, growing at a faster rate on account of growing application horizons, rising demand for device installations across markets, and lower switching costs. Cone beam CT technology is predicted to dominate the market with a large market share owing to the growing demand for cosmetic dentistry and the introduction of cost-effective equipment. Additionally, several procedural advantages will further support the substantial market growth at the domestic as well as global level.

is predicted to dominate the market with a large market share owing to the growing demand for cosmetic dentistry and the introduction of cost-effective equipment. Additionally, several procedural advantages will further support the substantial market growth at the domestic as well as global level. Sudden outbreak of COVID-19 has increased the demand for computerized tomography scan (CT scan) machines. These machines are used for every hospitalized patient as a crucial tool to differentiate between Covid-19 pneumonia and others.

has increased the demand for computerized tomography scan (CT scan) machines. These machines are used for every hospitalized patient as a crucial tool to differentiate between Covid-19 pneumonia and others. SOMATOM on site, a portable mobile head CT scanner got a clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This scanner conducts the head examination at the patient's bedside in the intensive care unit (ICU) reducing the extra cost required for travelling to the radiology department.

Regional Insights and Trend Analysis:

North America emerged as the largest shareholder of the market, which is majorly driven by the rising aging US population, public emphasis on effective disease management strategies, increasing adoption of novel applications, and robust reimbursement scenario. Increasing private-public investments for the development of advanced equipment and continuous product launches further propel market growth. Moreover, advanced CT devices provide ease of operability, simplified console, and affordable installation process with minimal space requirements adds to the rising adoption of such products in the region. The Asia Pacific is also expected to grow exponentially owing to the prevalence of chronic disorders and improving healthcare infrastructure especially in major economies such as China and India.

Get Full Research Summary on CT Scanner Market At : https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/ct-scanner-market

Polaris Market research has segmented the CT Scanner market report on the basis of type, technology, architecture, application, and region

CT Scanner Type Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Stationary CT Scanners

Portable CT Scanners

CT Scanner Technology Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

High Slice

Mid Slice

Low Slice,

Cone Beam CT

CT Scanner Architecture Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

C-arm CT Scanners

O-arm CT Scanners

CT Scanner Architecture Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Oncology

Neurology

Cardiovascular

Musculoskeletal

Other Applications

CT Scanner Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe ( France , Germany , UK, Italy , Spain , Belgium , Austria )

( , , UK, , , , ) Asia Pacific ( Japan , China , India , Malaysia , Indonesia . South Korea )

( , , , , . ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina )

( , , ) MEA ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Israel , South Africa )

To get Incredible Discounts on this Premium Report, Click At : https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/ct-scanner-market/request-for-discount-pricing

List of Key Players of CT Scanner Market At:

Hitachi Medical Corporation

Canon Medical Systems

GE Healthcare

Koning Corporation

Koninklijke Philips

Siemens Healthineers

United Imaging Technologies

CurveBeam

Neusoft

Planmed Oy

Target Audience

Supply-side: Medical Device Manufacturers

Medical Device Manufacturers Demand Side: Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostics Imaging Centers

Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostics Imaging Centers Regulatory Side: World Health Organization (WHO), Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB)

World Health Organization (WHO), Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) Associations and Industry Bodies: American Association of Physicists in Medicine (AAPM), Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Find more research reports on Healthcare and Medical Devices Industry by PMR

Diaphragm Pacing Therapy System Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (External Diaphragm Pacemaker, Diaphragm Pacemaker); By Application (SCI, ALS and Others); By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2020 – 2027

Dialysis Catheters Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product Type (Tunneled, Non-Tunneled, Step-Tip, Split-Tip, Symmetric Catheters); By Application (Hemodialysis, and Peritoneal Dialysis); By End Use (In-center Dialysis {Hospitals, and Dialysis Centers}, and Home Dialysis); By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2020 –2027

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for our clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve our diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide our customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to our customers.

Contact Us:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-917-985-9017

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/

Follow Us : LinkedIn | twitter

SOURCE Polaris Market Research