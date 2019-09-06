C&T Technologies Awarded NITAAC CIO-SP3 Small Business IDIQ Contract Vehicle

WASHINGTON, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- C&T Technologies (C&T), a joint venture (JV) between Cyber Security Solutions, LLC (CSS) and Tantus Technologies, Inc. (Tantus), has been awarded the NITAAC Chief Information Officer-Solutions and Partners 3 (CIO-SP3) Small Business (SB) 8(a) government-wide Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract vehicle. C&T was awarded all 10 task areas on the vehicle.

NITAAC's CIO-SP3 SB contract provides the opportunity for federal, civilian, and Department of Defense (DoD) agencies to issue contracts, leveraging this Best in Class Government-Wide Acquisition Contract (GWAC) with minimal fees, a quick and efficient ordering process, 8(a) sole source capabilities, and an easy to use web-based electronic-Government Ordering System (e-GOS).

With access to all 10 task areas on this 10-year IDIQ contract, C&T will be able to provide a range of technical and management services to support modernization of mission critical programs across the federal government. Through CIO-SP3 SB, C&T will continue to serve its federal health IT customers, including the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

"We are excited and thankful for the opportunity to continue providing innovative solutions to improve our nation's health and science initiatives through CIO-SP3 SB. We also look forward to expanding our support to other agencies," said Hetel Patel, Managing Partner of C&T.

About C&T

C&T is an established Small Business Administration (SBA) approved JV with a mission to drive innovative ways of delivering services to support federal programs. In addition to CIO-SP3 SB, C&T is also a Prime awardee on CMS' Strategic Partners Acquisition Readiness Contract (SPARC), Measure and Instrument Development and Support (MIDS), and Network of Quality Improvement and Innovation Contractor (NQIIC) IDIQs. C&T provides health IT, change management, strategy, technical, and functional expertise to federal agencies, including CMS' Office of Financial Management (OFM) and Center for Clinical Standards and Quality (CCSQ).

SOURCE C&T Technologies