CTA Announces CES 2021 Innovation Awards Honorees

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® today announced the CES® 2021 Innovation Awards honorees, including those products recognized as Best of Innovation. The CES Innovation Awards is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products across 28 product categories. The honorees of this highly anticipated competition receive global recognition from industry leaders and media who use the CES Innovation Awards to identify outstanding products, upcoming trends and how companies are using technology to change lives for the better.

An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design. Honorees recognized as Best of Innovation are given to those rated highest across the product categories.

The announcement was made ahead of the first-ever, all-digital CES 2021, the world's most influential technology event, happening Jan. 11-14, 2021. CES 2021 will bring the entire tech industry together to connect and collaborate. Audiences from around the world will be able to participate in CES, many for the first time.



At CES 2021, audiences will hear from the world's leading tech innovators from the comfort of their own home or office; exhibitors will launch their latest products and host live demonstrations; and attendees can connect with global brands, the hottest startups and each other.

The CES 2021 Innovation Awards received more than 1200 submissions and those designated as honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech /innovation . The full list of Best of Innovation and all honorees will be revealed during CES 2021, on Jan. 11, 2021. Best of Innovation honorees include the following.

1st Mate Marine Safety & Security System Brunswick Corporation Category: In-Vehicle Entertainment & Safety AMD Ryzen™ 5000 Series Desktop Processors Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Category: Computer Hardware & Components BioButton™ medical grade device and data services BioIntelliSense, Inc., a continuous health monitoring and clinical intelligence company Category: Wearable Technologies EES (Electromagnetic Engineered Surfaces) E2IP TECHNOLOGIES Category: Smart Cities Epsy Epsy Category: Health & Wellness Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition Samsung Electronics, Inc. Category: Headphones & Personal Audio Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G/Galaxy Note20 5G Samsung Electronics, Inc. Category: Mobile Devices & Accessories IBM & The Mayflower Autonomous Ship & The

AI Captain IBM Category: Vehicle Intelligence & Transportation Imverse Live3D rendering engine and volumetric

holograms Imverse Category: Streaming John Deere X-Series Combine John Deere Category: Robotics LUMI Keys 1 ROLI Category: Computer Peripherals & Accessories OrCam Read OrCam Technologies Category: Accessibility Origin Health - Remote Patient Monitoring Origin Wireless Category: Software & Mobile Apps P-Next3 InstaView® Door-in-Door® with Voice Recognition LG Electronics Inc. Category: Home Appliances Spatial Reality Display Sony Electronics, Inc. Category: Computer Hardware & Components The Fifth-Generation Waymo Driver Waymo Category: Vehicle Intelligence & Transportation U by Moen™ Smart Faucet Moen Incorporated Category: Home Appliances Vespera Vaonis Category: Digital Imaging/Photography VROR EYE DR M2S Category: Health & Wellness



CES 2021 will take place Jan. 11-14, 2021. Registration is now open.

Jan. 11 : Exclusive media-only access to Media Day press conferences and Verizon keynote.

: Exclusive media-only access to Media Day press conferences and Verizon keynote. Jan. 12-13 : Exhibitor showcase and conference programming.

: Exhibitor showcase and conference programming. Jan. 14 : CES Partner Programming.

: CES Partner Programming. Access the digital venue and on demand content through Feb. 15 , 2021.



Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2021 will be an all-digital experience connecting exhibitors, customers, thought leaders and media from around the world. CES 2021 will allow participants to hear from technology innovators, see cutting-edge technologies and the latest product launches, and engage with global brands and startups from around the world. For over 50 years, CES has been the global stage for innovation, and CES 2021 will provide an engaging platform for companies large and small to launch products, build brands and form partnerships. Visit CES.tech for all CES 2021 updates and the media page for all press resources.

About CES:

CES® is the most influential tech event in the world – the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector. CES 2021 will be an all-digital experience taking place Jan. 11-14, 2021. CES returns to Las Vegas Jan. 5-8, 2022. Learn more at CES.tech and follow CES on social.

About Consumer Technology Association:

As North America's largest technology trade association, CTA® is the tech sector. Our members are the world's leading innovators – from startups to global brands – helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES® – the most influential tech event in the world. Find us at CTA.tech. Follow us @CTAtech.

SOURCE Consumer Technology Association

Related Links

www.ce.org

