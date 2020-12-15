CTA Announces CES 2021 Innovation Awards Honorees

Celebrates outstanding design and engineering in technology

News provided by

Consumer Technology Association

Dec 15, 2020, 12:00 ET

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® today announced the CES® 2021 Innovation Awards honorees, including those products recognized as Best of Innovation. The CES Innovation Awards is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products across 28 product categories. The honorees of this highly anticipated competition receive global recognition from industry leaders and media who use the CES Innovation Awards to identify outstanding products, upcoming trends and how companies are using technology to change lives for the better.

An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design. Honorees recognized as Best of Innovation are given to those rated highest across the product categories.

The announcement was made ahead of the first-ever, all-digital CES 2021, the world's most influential technology event, happening Jan. 11-14, 2021. CES 2021 will bring the entire tech industry together to connect and collaborate. Audiences from around the world will be able to participate in CES, many for the first time.

At CES 2021, audiences will hear from the world's leading tech innovators from the comfort of their own home or office; exhibitors will launch their latest products and host live demonstrations; and attendees can connect with global brands, the hottest startups and each other.

The CES 2021 Innovation Awards received more than 1200 submissions and those designated as honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/innovation. The full list of Best of Innovation and all honorees will be revealed during CES 2021, on Jan. 11, 2021. Best of Innovation honorees include the following.

1st Mate Marine Safety & Security System

Brunswick Corporation

Category: In-Vehicle Entertainment & Safety

 

AMD Ryzen™ 5000 Series Desktop Processors

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Category: Computer Hardware & Components

 

BioButton™ medical grade device and data services

BioIntelliSense, Inc., a continuous health monitoring and clinical intelligence company

Category: Wearable Technologies

 

EES (Electromagnetic Engineered Surfaces)

E2IP TECHNOLOGIES

Category: Smart Cities

 

Epsy

Epsy

Category: Health & Wellness

 

Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition

Samsung Electronics, Inc.

Category: Headphones & Personal Audio

 

Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G/Galaxy Note20 5G

Samsung Electronics, Inc.

Category: Mobile Devices & Accessories

 

IBM & The Mayflower Autonomous Ship & The
AI Captain

IBM

Category: Vehicle Intelligence & Transportation

 

Imverse Live3D rendering engine and volumetric
holograms

Imverse

Category: Streaming

 

John Deere X-Series Combine

John Deere

Category: Robotics

 

 

LUMI Keys 1

ROLI

Category: Computer Peripherals & Accessories

 

OrCam Read

OrCam Technologies

Category: Accessibility

 

Origin Health - Remote Patient Monitoring

Origin Wireless

Category: Software & Mobile Apps

 

P-Next3 InstaView® Door-in-Door® with Voice Recognition

LG Electronics Inc.

Category: Home Appliances

 

Spatial Reality Display

Sony Electronics, Inc.

Category: Computer Hardware & Components

The Fifth-Generation Waymo Driver

Waymo

Category: Vehicle Intelligence & Transportation

 

 

U by Moen™ Smart Faucet

Moen Incorporated

Category: Home Appliances

 

Vespera

Vaonis

Category: Digital Imaging/Photography

 

VROR EYE DR

M2S

Category: Health & Wellness

 

 

CES 2021 will take place Jan. 11-14, 2021. Registration is now open.

  • Jan. 11: Exclusive media-only access to Media Day press conferences and Verizon keynote.
  • Jan. 12-13: Exhibitor showcase and conference programming.
  • Jan. 14: CES Partner Programming.
  • Access the digital venue and on demand content through Feb. 15, 2021. 

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2021 will be an all-digital experience connecting exhibitors, customers, thought leaders and media from around the world. CES 2021 will allow participants to hear from technology innovators, see cutting-edge technologies and the latest product launches, and engage with global brands and startups from around the world. For over 50 years, CES has been the global stage for innovation, and CES 2021 will provide an engaging platform for companies large and small to launch products, build brands and form partnerships. Visit CES.tech for all CES 2021 updates and the media page for all press resources.

About CES:
CES® is the most influential tech event in the world – the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector. CES 2021 will be an all-digital experience taking place Jan. 11-14, 2021. CES returns to Las Vegas Jan. 5-8, 2022. Learn more at CES.tech and follow CES on social.

About Consumer Technology Association:
As North America's largest technology trade association, CTA® is the tech sector. Our members are the world's leading innovators – from startups to global brands – helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES® – the most influential tech event in the world. Find us at CTA.tech. Follow us @CTAtech.

SOURCE Consumer Technology Association

Related Links

www.ce.org

Also from this source

CES 2021 Digital Venue Revealed...

CTA Announces Official Media Day Schedule for All-Digital CES 2021...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics