CTA Construction Provides Grafton Library Staff with Valentine's Day Lunch

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Senator Michael Moore, Representative David Muradian, Library Director Beth Gallaway, and representatives from CTA Construction Managers joined members of the Grafton community and library trustees for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the new addition and fully renovated and restored Grafton Library last month.

The occasion also marked the beginning of Gallaway's 10th year as library director. "CTA has been a delight to work with- patient, communicative, direct, and with customer service at the forefront of all our interactions," said Director Gallaway. "The team constructed a solid, efficient building that was well-designed by Drummey Rosane Anderson, Inc. (DRA Architects) . Some of their subcontractors came back at Halloween to see the finished space, demonstrating that even the drywallers took tremendous pride and care in their work. We are thrilled with our new library, which features meeting space, a full-service kitchen and elevator, and state-of-art lighting, security, green roof, and HVAC. This facility will serve the community very well going forward, especially for dynamic programming inside the building and out, on a level we've never been able to achieve before. It's because of the great public spaces that we've secured several grants for programming." The library received $10,000 last year from UniBank, and this year, a Grafton Cultural Council grant for two projects debuting this summer: a visit with Animal Adventures and a music program with singer/songwriter Matt York. The Grafton Cultural Council is a local agency which is supported by the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency.

CTA Construction Managers, the firm responsible for the construction, worked closely over the past two years with Director Gallaway, DRA Architects, the town's project management firm, DA Sullivan and the team from the Town of Grafton. The project, which cost $16.6 million, tripled the square footage of the original 1927 building with an addition. The combined addition along with the fully renovated historic space provides program space and outdoor patios for adults, children and teens; a divisible community meeting room and private tutor and group study rooms; a climate-controlled historical archive; and a state-of-the-art materials checkout and returns system.

CTA Construction is honoring the opening and Gallaway's anniversary by buying lunch for the library staff this Valentine's Day. CTA Construction also donated to the library's capital fund. "The efforts of Director Gallaway along with the Friends of the Grafton Public Library and many local library supporters in pursuing funding and raising awareness about the town's needs are what made this fantastic project possible for Grafton," said Paul DuRoss, Principal at CTA Construction.

This was CTA Construction's first municipal project for the town of Grafton and seventh library project in Massachusetts.

About CTA Construction Managers LLC

CTA Construction Managers is an award-winning construction management and general contracting firm specializing in municipal, academic, multi-family residential, commercial, and senior care facilities. Based in Waltham, Massachusetts, CTA Construction's portfolio of projects total over $1.5 billion. Founded in 2000, CTA has awarded over $100,000,000 in contracts to certified small, disadvantaged, minority, and women owned partners. CTA is a leader in green building, helping numerous clients build sustainably and meet LEED and MA-CHPS standards. For more information, please visit: https://ctaconstruction.com/

PRESS CONTACT:

Cori DiDonato,

CTA Construction,

8662768981,

https://ctaconstruction.com/

SOURCE CTA Construction Managers LLC