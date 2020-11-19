CTEK and EVC Sign Deal to Help Meet The Growing Demands for EV Charging in the UK

This deal will see CTEK support EVC with the roll-out of a ground-breaking new programme that will support the installation of free EV charging points to the residential and commercial sector. EVC, backed and supported by well-established renewable energy investment group Oasthouse Ventures, will install around 100,000 EV charging points across the UK, spearheading the response to EV growth in the UK and enabling strategic EV charging access to all sectors for free.

This 5-year deal with CTEK involves the supply of EV charging equipment, scalable load balancing solutions and associated EV management software to help EVC deliver innovative and scalable charging infrastructure and ensure customer satisfaction. The CTEK solution is centred around its market-leading Chargestorm Connected wallbox, widely recognised for its safety, design and integrated technology, supported by CTEK's state of the art Nanogrid load-balancing solution.

EVC will be providing the largest roll-out of free EV Charging Points in the UK. As the industry evolves at a rapid rate, EVC is looking to drive sustainable mobility by providing smart and scalable charging infrastructure and management software to future proof businesses and car parks for the foreseeable future.

Nick Ballamy, Managing Director, EVC said: "We were really impressed with CTEK's unrivalled expertise in EV charging, and their commitment to helping us roll out this ground-breaking new approach to EV charging. With CTEK, we know we are getting a tried and tested solution that will deliver cutting edge, quality products that are safe and easy to use. The CTEK team has been delivering EV charging solutions for over 10 years and we are confident that this partnership will help to significantly grow our programme."

Cecilia Routledge, Global Director, Energy & Facilities at CTEK said "We are absolutely delighted to be working with EVC on this exciting project. We have a proven track for the successful delivery of EVSE products and solutions in markets across Europe, and together with EVC, we are looking forward to bringing our expertise to this ground-breaking approach to EV charging. The award of this contract is a real testament to the quality and reliability of our products and our expertise in this field."

This announcement comes as the registration of new plug-in electric cars bucks the trend in new UK car registrations, that hit an unprecedented low. Whilst new UK car registrations fell 1.6% year-on-year in October, plug-in electric cars saw a growth rate of 172% for the same period, which is a market share of 12%.

Cecilia Routledge continued "When we first engaged with EVC it was clear they had a strategy that required a flexible and robust product offering. As we worked further to understand their needs, it became clear that CTEK was in the perfect position to support EVC with this large-scale roll-out. We are looking forward to contributing towards what will be an important addition to the EV charging infrastructure in the UK"

Nick Ballamy continued: "We understand during these challenging economic times businesses may have more pressing priorities. Through our funded investment we are able to offer organisations free solutions to help tackle the oncoming EV revolution, meet customer demand and to make EV Charge Points one less thing to worry about."

