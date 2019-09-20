CTEK Signs Deal With Vattenfall

The deal with CTEK involves the supply of EV charging equipment and associated software, along with other support services through a Service Level Agreement (SLA) to help Vattenfall maximise customer value and ensure customer satisfaction. The CTEK solution is centred around its market-leading Chargestorm Connected charging station, widely recognised for its safety, design and integrated technology. For maximum flexibility and to meet individual customer need, wallbox installations can supported by cutting-edge solutions such as NanoGrid™ Load balancing and Vattenfall's InCharge cloud solution to ensure that Vattenfall customers have full control of their EV charging. For larger corporate and commercial installations, Vattenfall's cloud-based solutions support the operation, monitoring and administration of users and public charging stations.

Jon Lind, CEO at CTEK said "We are absolutely delighted to be working with Vattenfall on this exciting project. We already have a proven track record with Vattenfall and have successfully delivered products and solutions with them in the Scandinavian markets. The award of this contract is a real testament to the quality and reliability of our products and our complete end-to-end system."

This announcement comes as CTEK celebrates the opening of a dedicated Electrical Vehicle (EV) Center of Excellence in Norrköping. Just 160km from Stockholm, this exciting new facility is home to research and development labs, testing facilities and an education center, it is also home to Quality, Sales & Marketing, and Customer Support Teams.

CTEK Chief Executive Jon Lind said "We are very proud of the fact that all of our products have been designed, developed and tested right here in Sweden and so having all of our teams under one roof, in state-of-the-art facilities plays a critical role in our innovation process. By investing in technology and future capabilities we can continue to evolve our offer through new products, processes, and services and continue to be the leading global brand in battery and power management solutions."

ABOUT CTEK

CTEK SWEDEN AB is a leading global brand in the care and maintenance of vehicle batteries. CTEK's unparalleled knowledge, and continuous investment in innovation, means they push the boundaries of research and development to bring new and unique battery charging technologies to the market.

CTEK's range of E-mobility products and solutions range from individual wallboxes for charging at home, to larger corporate and commercial installations with many charging stations, that require load balancing as well monitoring and payment solutions.

With products and solutions for 6, 12 & 24V lead-acid & lithium (12V LiFePO 4 ) as well as Electrical Vehicle batteries, CTEK products are designed and tested to deliver maximum performance in a range of different situations.

CTEK supplies chargers to the world's most recognized manufacturers including Audi, Bentley, BMW, Corvette, Ferrari, Jaguar, Maserati, McLaren, Mercedes, Porsche, and Rolls-Royce.

ABOUT VATTENFALL

Vattenfall is a leading European energy company, that for more than 100 years has electrified industries, supplied energy to people's homes and modernised our way of living through innovation and cooperation. We now want to make fossil-free living possible within one generation. Therefore we are driving the transition to a more sustainable energy system through growth in renewable production and climate-smart energy solutions for our customers. We employ approximately 20,000 people and have operations mainly in Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, the UK and Finland. Vattenfall is owned by the Swedish state. For more information: https://group.vattenfall.com

