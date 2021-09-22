CTEK Tops Autobild Battery Charger Test

There were five categories within the test looking at build quality, ease of use, functionality, performance and quality, involving a total of 23 different test stages. At each test stage, chargers were awarded points and the charger with the most points overall was pronounced 'sehr gut' and awarded the win.

The CT5 TIME TO GO charger scored 428 out of a possible 460 points, scoring maximum in the quality stages, with KÜS commenting that CTEK remained at the forefront of battery charging.

"The award is testament not only to the unrivalled technology contained within our complete range of consumer chargers, but also to the safety and useability of the CT5 TIME TO GO charger that best meets the needs of today's motorists."

He continued "Battery charging is often overlooked as something that not only saves time and money, by extending battery life by up to three times, but also as a way of contributing towards greener mobility – reducing waste and needless recycling / production processes."

The CTEK CT5 TIME TO GO charges, conditions and maintains all types of 12V lead-acid batteries including maintenance free types and all chemistries including Wet, Calcium, GEL, AGM and EFB – the last two types fitted to Start Stop vehicles. As with all CTEK products, the CT5 TIME TO GO is fully automatic, foolproof to connect, spark proof and reverse-polarity protected, for user safety and comes with a free 5 year manufacturers warranty.

ABOUT CTEK

Established in Dalarna Sweden, CTEK is the leading global brand in battery charging solutions, most specifically vehicle charging.

CTEK offers products ranging from 12V & 24V battery chargers to charging solutions for electrical vehicles.

Products are sold via a carefully selected network of global distributors and retailers, as original equipment, supplied to more than 50 of the world's leading vehicle manufacturers and through charge point operators, property owners as well as other organisations and individuals providing EV charging infrastructure.

CTEK takes pride in its unique culture based on a passion for innovation and a deep commitment to supporting the transition to a greener mobility, by adhering to industry-leading ESG standards.

