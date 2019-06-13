CTI BioPharma to Present at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference on Thursday, Jun. 20
Jun 13, 2019, 07:00 ET
SEATTLE, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTI BioPharma) (NASDAQ: CTIC) today announced that management will provide a corporate overview at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference at 2:00 p.m. EDT in New York City.
Presentation details:
|
Event:
|
JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference
|
Date:
|
Thursday, Jun. 20
|
Time:
|
2:00 p.m. EDT
About CTI BioPharma Corp.
CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers that offer a unique benefit to patients and their healthcare providers. The CTI BioPharma lead product candidate, pacritinib, is being developed for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis. CTI BioPharma is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
CTI BioPharma Investor Contacts:
Argot Partners
Maeve Conneighton/Maghan Meyers
+1-212-600-1902
CTI@argotpartners.com
SOURCE CTI BioPharma Corp.
Share this article