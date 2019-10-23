CTIA Launches Technician Certification Program

WASHINGTON, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CTIA, the wireless industry association, today announced the Wireless Industry Service Excellence (WISE) Technician Certification Program. The program educates and tests wireless device repair technicians on industry-recognized standards, certifying those that meet the highest standards for service quality and technical skill. The first certification of its kind, WISE-certified device repair technicians provide consumers with a predictable, high-quality repair experience.

"The WISE Technician Certification Program will help consumers identify qualified repair service providers, creating a consistent, high-quality experience in aftercare retail locations," said Tom Sawanobori, CTIA SVP and Chief Technology Officer. "And in a crowded marketplace, it also helps retail service providers and technicians stand out by demonstrating their professionalism, skill and commitment to service quality."

Technicians who complete the WISE Technician Certification Program pass an extensive online training course and then advance to a hands-on skills test. The training curriculum provides a comprehensive background in smartphone repair including parts identification, repair tools, diagnostics, device disassembly and reassembly, and guidance for handling the lithium-ion batteries in today's smartphones. Technicians must renew their certification annually to ensure they stay current on advances in the aftercare of wireless devices.

"As a company that's committed to providing our consumers with the best quality customer service, the Motorola team was honored to work alongside the CTIA to develop a set of standards that would help improve consumers' aftercare and repair experiences," said Nelson Caraballo, Executive Director of Global Service Delivery at Motorola Mobility. "The WISE Technician Certification program is one example of how key stakeholders in the industry can come together to create the best experience for our consumers, and we are looking forward to continuing to work with the CTIA on future projects."

The WISE Technician Certification Program was created by the CTIA Reverse Logistics and Service Quality (RLSQ) Working Groups, and is a continuation of the groups' work in establishing world-leading standards for pre-owned wireless devices in the marketplace. The in-person skills training portion of the program will be implemented in partnership with CTIA authorized facilitators.

"AGiRepair became a member of CTIA to build upon our constant commitment to upholding the highest standards in the repair industry," said John Yetsconish, President of AGiRepair. "We also wanted to help establish a recognized channel where customers and technicians alike will know that they are getting a premium level of service and quality technician training. Being a part of CTIA with companies that share the same vision and commitment has allowed us to have continued growth and success."

"At the end of the day, our business is evaluated on how well we serve the consumer on a technical level," said Jess Courtney, VP Strategic Partnerships, Customer Communications, Inc. "The WISE certification program allows us to bring consistency to our industry and deliver excellence to every consumer we serve. This is a game-changer for the repair industry and we are very proud to be part of it."

The CTIA RLSQ Working Groups convene members representing the entire reverse logistics community to address the wireless industry's challenges, set certification standards for technicians, establish common device grading definitions and methodology, and develop requirements for service facilities and retailers for industry-recognized standards in repair and refurbishment of wireless devices.

SOURCE CTIA