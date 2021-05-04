CūtisCare Launches Hyperbaric Aware Website And National Campaign To Celebrate And Elevate Awareness Of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy

More than seven million people in the United States are living with chronic wounds. About 34 million people have diabetes, 25% of which will develop foot ulcers. Nearly 17 million people in the nation have been diagnosed with cancers, almost half of them will receive radiation therapy, and 10- 15% will experience late effects of radiation. These conditions are two of the most common indications for hyperbaric oxygen therapy, referred to in the healthcare community as HBO 2 (and, sometimes, within the general public, as HBOT).

CūtisCare launches Hyperbaric Aware website and national campaign To elevate awareness of hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

However, there's a largely underserved population who could benefit from hyperbaric medicine because of a lack of awareness.

Hyperbaric Awareness USA™ has designated May Hyperbaric Awareness Month. Throughout this month (and beyond), the Hyperbaric Aware™ campaign aims to promote hyperbaric oxygen therapy benefits, which will help people prolong lives, reduce amputations, and reduce the cost of care while improving quality of life.

CūtisCare Board Chairman and CEO Jim Patrick said, " As an industry leader, we are doing our part to address the lack of awareness of hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which is a critical modality for chronic wound patients that meet medical necessity to heal."

The Hyperbaric Aware website, in collaboration with the Undersea and Hyperbaric Medicine Society (UHMS) and physician leaders, will share articles, latest research, and expert insight for physicians, patients and the general public.

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, CūtisCare works with hospitals, academic medical centers, hospital systems, and physicians to design customized outpatient wound care and hyperbaric oxygen (HBOT) solutions. With more than 25 years of management experience, a commitment to research, and driven by ethics and a culture of compliance, CūtisCare collaborates with its partners to reach and heal people with chronic wounds.

