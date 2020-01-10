CTL Announces New Convertible and Rugged Touchscreen Chromebook Models

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CTL announced four new Chromebooks as part of its new NL71 series of rugged Chromebooks today. The NL71, NL71CT, NL71T, and NL71TW Chromebooks have a convertible and rugged design but most impressively run the latest Intel Gemini Lake processors (N4020, N4120) and provide Gigabit Wi-Fi speeds up to 1.7ghz. Most notably, NL71T and NL71TW are also convertible touchscreen Chromebook models featuring Corning gorilla glass.

CTL also offers an optional protective case for the CTL Chromebook NL71T and NL71TW models that are specially designed to allow 360-degree screen rotation and touchscreen use while providing protection against spills, top and bottom protection against drops, and protection from screen damage due to impact.

The CTL Chromebook NL71 has an anti-glare screen, while NL71T and NL71TW models feature a 360 degree rotating 11.6" Corning® Gorilla® Glass touchscreen with 10-point multi-touch. The NL71TW can also be used with an included Wacom® EMR stylus and an option for support with 8GB and 64GB of storage. Both models also feature dual HD cameras to allow either world-view recording or a user-facing video chatting view. Each Chromebook also has a water-resistant keyboard and reinforced ports, hinges, and power plug. The CTL Chromebook NL71 clamshell adds back HDMI and has available options including a touchscreen and LTE support.

The CTL Chromebook NL71 series models are designed to provide a quick and secure connection with the fastest available processors to date. CTL President, Erik Stromquist says, "I'm really excited about not only the improvement in overall performance but also the expanded wi-fi speeds and MU-MIMO support. This will be a benefit for schools who are considering 1:1 deployments."

All NL71, NL71CT, NL71T and NL71TW models come with a 1-year Parts and Labor Warranty and 2 way shipping for the first year. Options to upgrade warranties are available.

The CTL Chromebook NL71, NL71CT, NL71T, and NL71TW models can be purchased from CTL.net, resellers, and distributors including Ingram Micro and Synnex.

Customers interested in bulk purchasing can request a quote here .

About CTL

CTL has been manufacturing best-in-class Chromebooks, Laptops, Desktop PCs, Computer Displays, Workstations, and High-End Servers since 1989. CTL's rugged Chromebooks for Education , Chromebox , and Chromebook Tablets have received widespread recognition from noted tech publications such as PC Magazine, ChromeUnboxed.com, Android Police, Android Central, CNET, and Laptop Magazine. CTL's headquarters, sales, and support teams are all located in the United States. CTL is a Google Education Premier Partner, and an Intel Technology Program Platinum Partner. For more information about CTL and to purchase CTL products, visit us at https://ctl.net.

