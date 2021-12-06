CTL Donates Chromeboxes to Local Schools to Support Under-Represented Students

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CTL announced today the donation of Chromebooks to local non-profit schools, KairosPDX Early Learning Academy and College Possible Oregon, in support of their efforts to provide students with much needed distance learning tools at a critical time in their lives.

"KairosPDX Learning Academy has enjoyed a long-standing relationship with CTL over the years. We've used their purpose built learning devices to equip our school with much needed technology," explained Marsha Williams, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder at Kairos PDX. "During the pandemic, CTL has stepped up in a major way to continue their commitment to our cause of cultivating confident, creative and compassionate leaders, by proactively and intentionally reaching out to ensure our students and their families have what they need to thrive in this challenging environment."

The KairosPDX Early Learning Academy is focused on providing direct and indirect, culturally competent consulting and services to current in-home providers and families/friends and neighbors who serve under-represented youth including low-income youth and youth of color. The academy's mission is to eliminate the prolific racial achievement and opportunity gaps by cultivating confident, creative and compassionate leaders.

"CTL has partnered with College Possible to fill vital technology gaps for students since 2016. They were the first to step in during the pandemic to get devices to our high school and college students when classes went completely online, allowing us to continue our support for students without a gap in services, noted Emielle Nischik, Executive Director at College Possible Oregon. "These new devices will be utilized to fill a need for students who don't currently have a home device. We appreciate CTL's partnership in this work of creating more equitable access to technology."

Started in 2012, College Possible Oregon helps local students achieve their dream of a college education with support from volunteers, community partners, individuals, foundations, and businesses. College Possible, which is among the largest nonprofit college access and success organizations in the U.S., provides a results-driven program that helps students from diverse backgrounds get into college and persist through graduation.

"We know how important it is for students to have the latest technology to be successful in the classroom," explains Erik Stromquist, CEO at CTL. "We are pleased to help in any way we can to make sure students-in-need are set up for a bright future."

Located in Beaverton, Oregon, CTL manufactures and distributes Chromebooks and other mobile devices primarily for K-12 schools nationwide to support learning, collaboration and community.

About CTL

CTL has been manufacturing best-in-class Chromebooks, Laptops, Desktop PCs, Computer Displays, Workstations, and High-End Servers since 1989. CTL's rugged Chromebooks for Education, Chromebox, and Chromebook Tablets have received widespread recognition from noted tech publications such as PC Magazine, ChromeUnboxed.com, Android Police, Android Central, CNET, and Laptop Magazine. CTL's headquarters, sales, and support teams are all located in the United States. CTL is a Google Education Premier Partner, and an Intel Technology Program Platinum Partner. For more information about CTL and to purchase CTL products, visit us at ctl.net .

Contact: Mike Mahanay

Email: [email protected]

Number: 800-642-3087

SOURCE CTL