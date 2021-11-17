CTL Hires Mark Jorgensen as New Marketing Manager

PORTALND, Ore., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CTL announced today that Mark Jorgensen has been hired as its new Marketing Manager in support of CTL's US and global sales and marketing organizations. Based out of CTL's US headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon,, Jorgensen will manage CTL's marketing team focusing on demand generation, content marketing, brand awareness, and sales enablement.

Jorgensen previously served as a Brand Strategist for Rains | Birchard Marketing where he provided brand strategies for clients in the commercial vehicle industry. Prior to joining CTL, Jorgensen served as Senior Marketing Manager at Consolidated Metco (ConMet), a market leading provider of commercial vehicle components, where he managed global marketing activities.

"Mark brings a strong B2B marketing background to CTL, and his skill set will be a valuable addition to our team as we continue to grow and expand into new markets," noted CTL CEO Erik Stromquist.

Jorgensen, who will report to CTL's Chief Revenue Officer, Mike Mahanay, earned a Bachelor's Degree in Advertising from University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communications, and a certificate from the Strategic Innovation Program at University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

About CTL

CTL has been manufacturing best-in-class Chromebooks, Laptops, Desktop PCs, Computer Displays, Workstations, and High-End Servers since 1989. CTL's rugged Chromebooks for Education, Chromebox, and Chromebook Tablets have received widespread recognition from noted tech publications such as PC Magazine, ChromeUnboxed.com, Android Police, Android Central, CNET, and Laptop Magazine. CTL's headquarters, sales, and support teams are located in the United States. CTL is a Google for Education Premier Partner, and an Intel Technology Program Platinum Partner. For more information about CTL and to purchase CTL products, visit us at ctl.net .

Contact: Mike Mahanay

Email: [email protected]

Number: 800-642-3087

SOURCE CTL

