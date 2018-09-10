CTL Releases New NoviSign Digital Signage Hardware for EdTech & Business Applications

BEAVERTON, Ore. and NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CTL, an Oregon-based company specializing in comprehensive personalized learning EdTech solutions, announced the details of a new partnership with digital signage software provider NoviSign that includes a special Chromebox CBx1 tailored for the brand's digital signage. Screen content control has never been easier with dual-band Wi-Fi, USB-C output and custom libraries among other features.

Educators will revel in the flexibility and power of this new hardware as they can control digital signage content from any computer at any time. Build in event notices, schedule changes, school information and other announcements with ease as the Chromebox relays information via NoviSign Digital Signage Software at lightning-fast speed. It's a great way for students to keep updated across campus.

"CTL's Chromebox and NoviSign's digital signage software is the perfect solution for cloud-based digital signage; easy to use, reliable, and laden with features," says Novisign Director of Sales and Marketing Chad Bogan. "This combination of software and hardware allows for highly secure digital signage, a low cost of entry and smooth playback of media."

The new Chromebox CBx1 is also an excellent way to maintain consistent communication across businesses of any size. Employees can connect with real-time information and news updates while programming custom messages or welcome notes for new additions.

"We're excited to partner with NoviSign to offer an even more powerful version of our award-winning Chromebox CBx1," says CTL President Erik Stromquist. "It brings together the best of all worlds as a top-tier solution for EdTech and business."

Expanded Features List

Best variety of drag and drop widgets;

Scrolling news feeds



Multi-component slideshows



Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube



HD videos and Ustream



Website Integrations



Custom text tickers



Live weather and world clock



Interactive polls and virtual queue



Google Slides



Google Sheets

Customizable template library

Touchscreen capabilities

Create and manage new playlists

Advanced scheduling

Manage a single display or hundreds

Admin controls with multi-user management

Cloud media library for storing your media

Real-time content updates

Free complete training, guides, and support

The CTL Chromebox CBx1 is available now at CTL.net for $399 with a one-year subscription to NoviSign. NoviSign software is available as a 30-day free trial with no credit card necessary. Learn more at www.NoviSign.com

About CTL

CTL has been manufacturing high-quality Chromebooks, Laptops, Desktop PCs, Monitors and Servers since 1989. For the past decade CTL has maintained a strong focus on the education sector as a Google Education Premier Partner with comprehensive 1:1 Solutions programs. CTL's ruggedized Chromebooks for Education have received accolades from noted tech publications like PC Magazine and CNet. CTL's Manufacturing, Sales and Support teams are all located in the United States. For more information about CTL®, please visit www.ctl.net.

About NoviSign

We believe digital signage was meant to be easy to use.

Because of this belief, NoviSign has helped over 20,000 clients across 5 continents successfully deploy dynamic digital signage solutions. Some of NoviSign clients include Disney, Ikea, Dole, Home Depot, NASA, Nokia, Ferrari, Papa John's Pizza and more!

Using NoviSigns comprehensive web-based digital signage software online studio, you can create beautiful digital signage. With over 25+ drag and drop widgets to choose from you can quickly design and manage engaging content that features live social media streams, data-driven polls, fun interactive games and media-rich zones that feature videos, RSS feeds, HD images, scrolling text, weather and more!

NoviSign's Digital Signage Software is sold as Software as a Service (SaaS) that enables the easy management of dynamic digital signage campaigns, from the cloud to IP-based digital signs anywhere in the world. From any PC, you can broadcast targeted messages to any number of signs, at an unlimited number of locations in real-time.

NoviSign is a privately held digital signage software company based outside of Tel Aviv, Israel, with field sales offices in Portugal, Japan, and the United States.

