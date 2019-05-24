CTONG-OrigiMed New Clinical Trial Sharing Platform Launched during the 3rd OrigiMed Summit for Cancer Discovery

Under the theme of "Deeper Cooperation, Greater Insight", the summit brought together over 300 leading experts from home and abroad to carry out in-depth discussions about the hottest topics in immunotherapy and targeted therapy, promoting precision medicine in China to the international stage. Co-chaired by Professor Yilong Wu, the chairman of CTONG, and Professor Shusen Zheng, vice president of Chinese Medical Association, the specialists engaged in profound and comprehensive discussions related to immunotherapy clinical practice, precision targeted therapy, cholangiocarcinoma precision medicine, lung cancer precision treatment, and contributed new thoughts and insights for creating breakthroughs of cancer treatment in China.

Many international experts in the precision medicine industry attended the summit and shared their cutting-edge advancements in the field. Among them were Professor Gordon Freeman, a pioneer in immunotherapy from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Harvard Medical School; Prof. Carlos L. Arteaga, expert in translational research in breast cancer and Director of the Harold C. Simmons Comrehensive Cancer Center, UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas; Prof. Tony Mok, Lung Cancer expert from the Department of Clinical Oncology at the Chinese University of Hong Kong; Prof. Milind Javle, gastrointestinal oncologist from the MD Anderson Cancer Center; and Prof. Simon C. Robson, an expert in Purinergic Signaling and Director of Center for Inflammation Research at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Harvard Medical School.

Prof. Yilong Wu, chairman of CTONG, officially announced at the summit that a new sharing platform for clinical trials would be established under the strategic cooperation with OrigiMed. Once established, by leveraging with OrigiMed's advantage in next generation sequencing and the rich clinical experience of CTONG, the CTONG-OrigiMed platform will focus on dealing with all sorts of complex clinical cases and provide more clinical benefits to Chinese patients by the new data sharing cooperation.

OrigiMed also revealed multiple new discoveries related to Chinese cancer patients, including dataset of immunotherapy for the Chinese tumor population, gene fusions distribution for Chinese tumor patients, Dr. Groundhog Big Data Platform, and a NGS lung cancer and breast cancer medical insurance upgrading project. These new findings, coupled with clinical cases, could offer practical applications to guide clinical treatment.

According to statistics from the National Cancer Center, China has become the country with the largest number of new cancer cases in the world. Each year, there are more than 4.2 million newly diagnosed cancer patients and the number of people dying from the disease has exceeded 2.8 million. Meanwhile, the precision medicine market in China is growing at an annual rate of 20%. With the approval of all kinds of immunology and targeted drugs, 2018 was regarded as the first year of the rise of innovative drugs in China. As new drugs, R&D and entering the market are moving at a faster pace, genetic testing for individualized treatment has also gained popularity. Against such a backdrop, the third OrigiMed Summit for Cancer Discovery has drawn particularly wide public attention.

"CTONG has paid close attention to clinical trials, in particular precision medicine clinical trials. And OrigiMed has been focusing on precise examination and specializing in gene sequencing and immunotherapy," said Prof. Yilong Wu, the chairman of CTONG, lifetime director of Guangdong Provincial People's Hospital. "Today, CTONG and OrigiMed have joined hands to hold the third OrigiMed Summit for Cancer Discovery and build the CTONG-OrigiMed new sharing clinical trial platform. We welcome all the parties' participation to this new, unique and sharing platform and create the future together."

Dr. Kai Wang, CEO of OrigiMed, expressed, "OrigiMed is very honored to have the opportunity to cooperate with CTONG which has made excellent contributions to the clinical research of lung cancer in China in the past 12 years. Data has shown that there is an increasing number of clinical cancer genes and biomarkers approved by guidebooks. With more genes sequenced and the continuous progress made in precision medicine, clinical guidance for gene classification and pan-cancer precision medicine may be made available to achieve real individualized medical care. It is our hope that the CTONG-OrigiMed platform can unite Chinese and foreign experts to develop more effective precision medicine clinical trials and solutions in fighting against cancer."

The Summit was organized by OrigiMed (Shanghai) Ltd, a medical science and technology transforming company focused on developing new technologies and clinical applications for all types of cancer patients. By carrying out more comprehensive and high-throughput methods, leveraging whole genome bioinformatics analysis and clinical annotation, OrigiMed identifies cancer specific molecular markers and genomic features to guide targeted or immuno-therapy, ultimately aiming to advance the evolution of cancer precision medicine in China.

Based on the second-generation gene sequencing technique and in line with different clinical stages, OrigiMed has developed gene testing products such as tissue DNA, RNA, and plasma ctDNA sequencing. The company's main service is the testing of several hundred genes related to cancer, including all the types of solid tumors. It has developed a first of its kind precision treatment data sharing and follow-ups APP, called Dr. Groundhog Big Data Platform, with a service network covering more than 400 hospitals in five major areas across China.

