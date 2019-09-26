Ctrip CEO outlines vision for female empowerment

According to the Catalyst Women in S&P 500 Companies report, women remain underrepresented at the higher management levels, accounting for 26.5% of senior-level managers, 21.2% of board members, and only 5% of CEOs.

Sun leads a company that defies this trend. Under her leadership, In the typically male-dominated technology industry, Ctrip has achieved an overall female representative of over 50%, compared to an average of just 20% among Silicon Valley technology companies. Of that, women make up 29% of Ctrip's technical staff, 41% of its middle management, and 33% of upper management.

Having first joined Ctrip in 2005 as CFO before taking on the CEO role in 2016, Sun explained that the key to her own success is empowering her staff to succeed with her. "It is so important to give your employees the space and support to learn and grow with the business," she said. Individuals bring their own unique set of skills to the table, and Sun believes that a successful leader will always support their staff in helping them to reach their greatest potential. "Regardless of gender, we should always encourage employees to go above and beyond their nominal job title," she said.

At the heart of Sun's business philosophy is a passion for innovation. Doing away with traditional top-to-bottom management, Sun implemented The Baby Tiger Program at Ctrip, which has given each business unit the autonomy to make its own recruitment, resource allocation and other decisions. "Leaders should drive results through inspiring and empowering others," she said.

A female business leader herself, Sun understands that empowering her staff means both giving them the space to succeed, as well as giving them the support they need to excel. "At present, women are faced with difficult choices when it comes to their careers. As a leader, it is my role to help my staff achieve their greatest potential, without having to sacrifice their family," she said.

Under Sun, Ctrip has implemented a range of policies to help women reach their potential and achieve a better balance between their career and starting a family. The company offers various subsidies and benefits for pregnant employees and new mothers, including transport and birth subsidies, generous paid leave, the flexibility to work at home, facilities such as rest areas at the office, and subsidized oocyte cryopreservation for women who would like to focus on their career before starting a family.

