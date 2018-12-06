Ctrip.com International, Ltd. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on March 4, 2019 U.S. Time

SHANGHAI, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (Nasdaq: CTRP), a leading travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management in China, will announce its fourth quarter and full year 2018 results on Monday, March 4, 2019, U.S. Time, after the market closes.

Ctrip's management team will host a conference call at 7:00PM U.S. Eastern Time on March 4, 2019 (or 8:00AM on March 5, 2019 in the Shanghai/Hong Kong Time) following the announcement.

The conference call will be available on Webcast live and replay at: http://ir.ctrip.com. The call will be archived for twelve months at this website.

Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

US: +1-855-8219-305 or +1-240-254-3156 Hong Kong: +852- 3077-3569 China: 800-820-8527 or 400-612-6501 International: +65-6653-5870 Passcode: 84822993#

For pre-registration, please click

http://event.onlineseminarsolutions.com/wcc/r/1941807-1/6B706C2E6814E3161EFA225A356815B8

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call until March 11, 2019. The dial-in details for the replay:

International dial-in number: +65-6653-5846 Passcode: 515097714#

About Ctrip.com International, Ltd.

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. is a leading travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. It is the largest online consolidator of accommodations and transportation tickets in China in terms of transaction volume. Ctrip enables business and leisure travellers to make informed and cost-effective bookings by aggregating comprehensive travel related information and offering its services through an advanced transaction and service platform consisting of its mobile apps, Internet websites and centralized, toll-free, 24-hour customer service center. Ctrip also helps customers book vacation packages and guided tours. In addition, through its corporate travel management services, Ctrip helps corporate clients effectively manage their travel requirements. Since its inception in 1999, Ctrip has experienced substantial growth and become one of the best-known travel brands in China.

