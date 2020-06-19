CTRL USA a leading private investment company announced that it is entering agreements to acquire assets within the Private Golf Club / Resorts & equestrian industries

It is after great consideration and sound market studies that CTRL USA will be strategically planning the expansion of our portfolio through the private golf club / resort & equestrian industries. With our detailed market insights and research we have determined the growing trend there is of an extreme demographic diversity influx within the private golfing and equestrian market . CTRL USA is privately in negations in regards to the acquisition of a group of valuable assets/properties to assure those growing needs are properly met. We look forward to becoming an industry leader by providing locations that are diverse in demographics as well as offering innovative new standards in sporting technology & e-co friendliness. We also look forward to maintaining the traditions, beauty & integrity of the golfing and equestrian sports market while optimizing its growth/relevance within the coming generations.

About CTRL USA

CTRL USA is a leading private investment company specializing in:

Private Equity, Venture Capital, Hedge Fund Management, Commercial Real Estate Development, Investor Relations, Business Strategy, Business Finance, Business Management, Business Development,Franchise Buy Ins, Franchise Management, Franchise Development, Franchise Structuring, Strategic Partnerships, Contract Negotiations, Budget Management, & Community Relations.

